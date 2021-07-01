CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP — More than 70 people turned out for a picnic at Hills Creek State Park, the first group gathering in two years.
Senior citizens and volunteers from the five county Active Living Centers, located in Elkland, Mansfield, Millerton, Wellsboro and Westfield, turned out Thursday, June 24, for games, conversation and lunch.
Nora Demusz, Active Living Center administrator, said the picnic was in lieu of the traditional picnic hosted by the Area Agency on Aging at Alparon Park in Troy for seniors in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties.
Although COVID-19 restrictions did not allow for the four-county get-together, agency administrators gave permission for each county to hold an outdoor gathering.
“It’s very nice to get together and see everyone, although we can’t help but thing about the ones who passed away due to COVID,” said Demusz.
Those attending were also excited to gather again.
Sharon Clark, from Westfield, first got involved through the Area Agency on Aging’s Foster Grandparent program. Her daughter is the Active Living Center manager, so she found herself going to the center, talking with people, playing games and interacting.
“When it was open every day, I would bake stuff and take it to the senior center to share with everyone,” Clark said.
Mary Amato of Wellsboro has been attending the Wellsboro center, usually to help in the kitchen to prepare the meals for home delivery. She enjoys the work and getting to know other people there.
“Someone is constantly saying thank you and I say, ‘No, thank you,” Amato said. “I’ve made such great friends.”
The pandemic interrupted the social interaction as well as the volunteer work.
“I feel bad we haven’t been allowed to go back yet,” Amato said. “For a lot of people, it’s their social activity and physical activity as well.”
The picnic meant a lot to those attending and they look forward to the day when the centers fully reopen.
“It’s wonderful to be able to have a picnic here today,” Clark said. “The weather is perfect and, of course, I like people.”
To assist with transportation, the agency paid for BeST to assist seniors unable to find their own, Demusz said.