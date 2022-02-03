The majority of local business owners have expressed support of the Marsh Creek Greenway proposal to connect downtown Wellsboro to the Pine Creek Rail Trail.
Several business leaders attended a Jan. 26 open house and an open meeting Feb. 2 of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce. Marc Rice, project coordinator, attended both meetings.
The project is expected to draw 64,000 unique users every year and generate $8-11 million annually for the local economy.
“We’re 100% behind the county in the trail project,” said Julie Henry, executive director of the Wellsboro chamber. “We had a very good meeting this morning with Marc Rice, project coordinator. He was very pleased to receive as much public comment as he did.”
The feedback will be used to refine the final design. Curt Schram, owner of CS Sports, an outdoor recreation business in Wellsboro, is in favor of connecting the Rail Trail to Wellsboro and much of the proposed connectivity plan.
“Getting the bike trail into town will be a great thing. I hope that happens sooner than later,” Schram said.
Visitors will have options: to park at their overnight accommodation and bicycle to the Greenway trailhead or pack up and begin the ride farther down the trail. He was also impressed with the plan to get people from the trailhead to Wellsboro’s Main Street.
Schram does have concerns about a shared space for parked vehicles, bicycles and vehicles on Main Street between East and Central avenues. Part of it may be that residents are not familiar with sharing the same space with bicycles.
“Wellsboro is a great little town, but if you ask any bike rider, we do not have enough riders for drivers to know that bike riders exist,” said Schram.
From his vantage point overlooking Main Street, he is also concerned about the speed of vehicles.
“My concern is if you put a big truck on Main Street and a parking car decides to open the door in front of a bike, it could not have a good outcome,” he said.
Public input on the trail and connector plan will be imperative moving forward, said Rice. Some residents have concerns about abandoning the rail line, and the county is looking into all aspects, he said.
The chamber has asked local small businesses to describe the economic impact of the Greenway for the county’s application for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, Phase 2. In December, the county was one of 60 projects selected from 500 applicants to receive $500,000 in Phase 1 funding.
That moved the county forward to Phase 2 funding, to fund construction of the southern portion and trailhead of the Greenway. The application is due March 27.
Businesses are asked to outline any positive impact, such as hiring more employees, building renovations or expansions, more restaurant seating, adding motel rooms, etc. for the application.
Between 30 and 40 of the 60 successful Phase 1 projects will be funded, Rice said.
“We have a really good chance of getting Phase 2 application funding. Our ask is $3.5 million,” he added.
For more information on the project, contact Rice at 570-723-8209, the chamber at 570-724-1926 or Develop Tioga at 570-723-8232.