WELLSBORO — Tioga County commissioners officially declined to allow a state official access to its voting machines for a forensic audit of the November 2020 election.
Commissioners sent a letter dated July 29 refusing “at this time” to fulfill the request of Senator Doug Mastriano, who requested in early July that Tioga, Philadelphia and York counties voluntarily submit to the audit.
Last week, both York and Philadelphia counties declined to provide access for a forensic audit.
A short time later, Veronica Degraffenreid, the acting Secretary of State of Pennsylvania, issued a directive that she would decertify any voting machines to which a county provides access by a third party. That’s what happened in Fulton County which, at the request of Mastriano, allowed Wake Technology Services Inc. access to its Dominion voting machines, including the county’s election database, its results files and Windows system logs.
The board is not refusing to cooperate with the senator, according to the letter written by solicitor Christopher P. Gabriel, but has an obligation to ensure it can hold a fall election.
“We have instead made clear through our Senator, Cris Dush, that we would cooperate in any such effort so long as you could provide us funds to have new machines in place in time for the fall election,” wrote Gabriel. “... provide us with a means through which we can ensure that our voters will be able to vote in the fall (i.e., provide us money for new machines and help us ensure that we can actually receive those new machines by Aug. 20 so that we can have them ready for the fall election), and we will facilitate access to our existing machines.”
The cost to replace the equipment is $1.3 million, commissioners earlier reported.
The letter indicates that Mastriano has not responded to the request for funds to buy new machines although commissioners, prior to receiving the request for access, “was conveyed to us on your behalf that such funding would be made available to us as part of your inquiry.”
As this has unfolded, the county officials have received threats for not complying with the request, prompting the courthouse to beef up security. Other officials support the decision.
Sen. Cris Dush issued a statement July 30 supporting the county’s decision.
“I agree with and support the county commissioners’ decision to not release the election materials at this time and in this manner,” said Dush. “Additionally, I have full confidence that the elections in Tioga County were run exceptionally well and no one who works for the county is attempting to hide anything.”
Dush further condemned those threatening or attempting to intimidate the board or county employees.
He is working with Senate leadership to protect the county and look at the integrity of elections.
“I believe we are close to a solution that respects the rule of law, protects Tioga County and will allow us to protect our election system,” Dush said.
There’s more to come. Social media reports a late-morning rally will be held this Friday, Aug. 6, at the Tioga County Courthouse. Both those who support and oppose the county’s decision plan to be represented.