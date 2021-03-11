Tioga County once sat on the edge of an ocean, and fossilized remains are now giving a clearer picture of what took place in that time.
Dave Broussard, PhD, an assistant professor of biology and chair of the department at Lycoming College, said the area was home to a freshwater ecosystem around 362 million years ago. The western portion of the state was home to an ocean, while a mountain range covered the eastern.
Tioga County, like the better known site at Red Hill in Clinton County, was a freshwater habitat of streams, lakes, rivers and swamps containing diverse vertebrate and invertebrate life: fish, centipedes and insect like animals predating the dinosaurs, which lived around 250 million years ago.
“There was a lot going on back then, ecologically,” Broussard said.
Over time, sediment from the mountains covered the area, preserving plant and animal life. Called the Catskill Formation and identified by the red-hued rocks, it is not unknown to paleontologists.
Those red rocks are easily seen where cuts have been made into hills to accommodate roads, including along Route 15 where the researchers conducted their search.
A similar incident took place in the mid-1800s; a railroad cut near Covington led to the discovery, collection and study of fossils from there.
“Some really important fossils were collected from there in the 1800s,” Broussard said.
Broussard and his collaborators, Lycoming College student Cayla Treaster, Jeff Trop of Bucknell University, Ted Daeschler of The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Pierre A. Zippi of Biostratigraphy.com, Matthew B. Vrazo of The Food Trust, and Michael C. Rygel of SUNY Potsdam, targeted road cuts from Mansfield to Williamsport along Route 15 during summer 2019.
The study area was also unique in that it allowed group members to study the Catskill formation over a period of time. The older rocks and fossils are found to the north with younger rocks to the south.
“As you progress forward in time, in the outcrops and sedimentology, you see changes in rocks that are indicative of changes in environment,” Broussard said.
The late Devonian period saw a period of global cooling, preceding one of five major extinction events on Earth. Rocks in the eastern portion of the state show evidence of glaciers forming, which affected the environment and animals living there.
“You can really see changes in the animals, changes in plants, changes in the environment moving toward the extinction event,” he said.
Evidence of that changing world is easily seen in the outcrops and accessible to the scientists.
“By the time you get down to the outcrops by Blossburg, a lot of animals and plants seen further back in time are completely gone. It shows patterns of extinction and environmental change over geological time,” he said.
The area preserved some of the first limbed animals starting to walk on land. There are fish developing tetrapod limbs, the precursors to fingers and toes. Fossilized plant spores give insight into the environment.
Specimens collected and featured in a paper published by researchers in November 2020 are housed in the Academy of Natural Sciences. The closest place to find the fossils collected during the 1800s are in the American Museum.
Broussard has more places to study: an outcropping near the Route 15 Welcome Center and another outside of Canton.
To read the full paper, visit: http://dx.doi.org/10.2110/palo.2020.005.