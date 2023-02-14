WELLSBORO — Tioga County is developing a program that will fund repairs to housing for low and moderate-income residents and support apprentice/pre-apprentice programs in construction.
At the Feb. 14 meeting, commissioners approved a resolution to receive $337,207 through the Whole Homes Repairs program, to be administered by Develop Tioga.
The program, according to Kristin Hamilton, director of Develop Tioga, would provide funds in three ways:
Grants to low and moderate-income homeowners for repairs.
Loans, possibly forgivable, to landlords for repairs to properties housing low and moderate-income residents. The owners would have to agree to some stipulations, including not raising rents above a certain amount.
Awarding dollars to apprentice and pre-apprentice programs for carpentry and construction fields.
Develop Tioga is working with the Tioga County Housing & Redevelopment Authority to develop the program. The funds must be used by 2026.
Tax refund
The county approved returning more than $25,000 in real estate tax refunds to Phoenix Wellsboro Industrial Investors, LLC for overpayment of taxes in 2021 and 2022 for the former Osram Sylvania plant in Wellsboro.
Chief Assessor Josh Zeyn said the property owner filed an appeal in 2020. The plant had an assessed value of $2.2 million in 2001. It was vacated in 2016, sold for $500,000 and then decommissioned, with several improvements being removed from the 100-plus year old building.
The county, borough and school district, along with the owners, all had the property assessed and agreed on a $600,000 value in the court settlement. The assessed value, which represents the value of the property in 2001, the base year of all county property values, is roughly $300,000.
The county returned $12,388.50 for the 2021 tax year and $12,714.23 for the 2022 tax year. The Wellsboro Area School District returned about $36,000, while the borough returned about $13,000, said Zeyn.
Bridge funding
The commissioners also approved a letter from PennDOT to increase project costs for Tioga County Bridge #6 over Elkhorn Creek in Farmington Township. The cost increased from $990,000 to $1,638,000.
The reason for the increase, said Deb Bigley, is due to the 40% inflation rate over the past six years.
The federal government will cover 80% of the costs with the state chipping in 15%. The county is responsible for the last 5%, or $81,900. Act 13 funds will be used to cover the county share.
In other business, the county also agreed to purchase six additional ExpressPoll systems at a cost of $9,921 and 15 more DS200 poll place scanners and tabulators and 15 more ExpressVote Universal Voting Systems at a cost of $150,437.
ES&S will be the supplies; Act 13 funds will be used to cover the purchases.
The additional election equipment is needed, said commissioners, because many polling places have 1,000 or more voters. Several voters have complained about the wait times at polls.
The equipment will also be necessary in the 2024 presidential election, which is expected to have a high turnout.