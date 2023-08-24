WELLSBORO — Tioga County is on the brink of going live with several enhancements of the 911 system.
Dave Cohick, who retired as the director of emergency services but continues to serve as a consultant, attended the Aug. 15 commissioner’s meeting to review the upgrades.
The Tioga County 911 call center covers Tioga and Potter counties, as well as contiguous areas in Bradford, McKean and Lycoming counties. It is the largest geographical dispatching area in the state, said Cohick.
The state has been rolling out a new communication system for the Next Generation 911, beginning in Elk County in September 2022 and moving south and eastward. Tioga County has recently gone live with the new system, the goal of which is to provide more accurate information to the call centers, said Bill Shertzer from the Pa. Emergency Management Agency.
The state has run an additional 400 miles of fiber optic cable, giving two modes of fiber connections at each call center.
The new system can provide longitude, latitude and altitude of cell phone callers, and will more accurately route calls to the right call center.
It will also allow the “build-out” of additional enhancements. For example, the Tioga County call center has the Rapid SOS technology, which repeatedly pings a caller’s cell phone during and for a short time after the call.
Some call centers have added video calling capabilities, which is not currently available in the county. For example, a caller at a motor vehicle accident is asked by the dispatcher to provide video access. If they agree, a text message is sent to the phone which the caller clicks on, allowing dispatchers to see the scene and more accurately determine the response needed.
Tioga County has included a trail layer, which can be used to locate hikers lost on trails or needing emergency assistance.
“It’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Shertzer said. “We’ve built a platform for additional technologies.”
Commissioner Mark Hamilton noted that much of this is dependent on the state legislature completing the 911 reauthorization before the end of the year.
Currently each cell phone and land line includes a $1.65 monthly surcharge, which covers about 80% of 911 costs for the county. Without the reauthorization, that surcharge will be eliminated.
“You can imagine what it will do to 911 funding and dispatching across the state,” Hamilton said.
PEMA and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania have asked the legislature to reauthorize the the funding formula and increase the surcharge to $2.30/month the first year and a 15 cent increase per year after that to maintain the 80% level.
Over a five year period, the increase would total $52 per line, or about $10 per year.
There is an urgency to this, Hamilton said. The legislature has just 15 “working days” before the end of the year.
“Take the time to understand this and then call your senator and your representative and let them know how important it is to get this through by the end of the year,” Hamilton said.