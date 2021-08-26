WELLSBORO — Tioga County and Growth Resources of Wellsboro are looking into a change in the route for the Marsh Creek Greenway that would include removing railroad tracks.
According to Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge and Marc Rice, the county’s trail committee liaison, Tioga County has asked GROW to study an alternative alignment for the trail connecting the Pine Creek Rail Trail to downtown Wellsboro. The alternative alignment would place the trail on the existing railroad bed, which is not being used at present.
As planned now, approximately two miles of the greenway is to run next to the existing rail line and then veer off for the remaining trail taking pedestrians and cyclists to the trailhead on Charleston Street.
With G&W no longer running trains on the line, it opens an opportunity for the trail/railroad realignment, Coolidge said. He emphasized this is not a final decision, but rather a study of the concept, its viability and ramifications of any change.
The study came after ongoing discussions with the railroad, said Coolidge.
The train line is not serving any industries in Wellsboro at present after the closure of both the Eagle Family Foods and Osram Sylvania plants. Pre-COVID, GROW was working on a plan to have a dinner train depart from Charleston Street, but the concept never got past the discussion stage.
“It has not been studied and it’s important to the project to cross it off the list,” Rice said. “If the answer is no, then we’ll work on designing and finishing the greenway. If yes, we’ll have some redesign, but there will be some benefits to aligning and impacting the budget and schedule.”
Earlier this month, the county asked GROW to consider pulling up some of the track south of Wellsboro Junction to accommodate a possible alternate path for the rail trail extension into Wellsboro, according to a statement from GROW. GROW has begun the process of evaluating the request.
Current trail construction is estimated at $11 million with a tentative completion date of 2024. It is projected to have 64,000 unique users every year and generate between $8-11 million annually.