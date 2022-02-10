WELLSBORO — Tioga County Commissioners have hired a planning specialist for the Marsh Creek Greenway project.
At the Feb. 8 meeting, the board approved the hire of Debra Bigley for the position at $18/hour plus benefits. Marc Rice, project manager, said Bigley will handle grant management, public outreach, local fundraising and overall management of the project.
She will be responsible for applying for grants to cover construction costs and, once all funding is secured, manage completion of the grant requirements to assure the project meets requirements.
Commissioner Erik Coolidge noted the Greenway is at a juncture where enough funding has been secured to begin the work. The county needs to ensure it is accountable to the funding sources “so the trail could be finished and the economic impact could be felt for the region.”
The 3.5-mile Greenway will connect the Pine Creek Rail Trail to downtown Wellsboro. It is estimated to have 64,000 users every year and generate between $8-11 million annually.
In other business, commissioners approved using American Rescue Act funds to cover four projects totaling $1,659,297.13 which were previously covered using Act 13 Impact Fees.
The projects include:
- Vision Government Services — $1,531,886.79 for the county-wide reassessment.
- Larson Design Group — $23,680.48.
- EADS Group — $74,608.86 for the building renovation project at Highland Chocolates.
- FirstLight — $29,120 for connection of dark fiber between the courthouse and 911 communication center.
The county also approved purchasing batteries for the server room in the courthouse from American Rescue Act funds in the amount of $13,271.
The county will reimburse the Act 13 fund, so those monies can be used on other projects, said commissioners.
In other business, the board:
- Approved use of the Green on Feb. 12 for Wellsboro Winter Celebration and on Feb. 26 for a Meet the Musher event as part of the Canyon Sled Dog Challenge.
- Approved an agreement with Larson Design Group for a needs study of County Bridge #3, which collapsed in August 2021. The $48,000 expense will be paid using liquid fuels funds.