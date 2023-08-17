WELLSBORO — Tioga County asked Wellsboro borough council if they have an interest in developing a connector trail for safe passage for the pedestrians and bicyclists expected with completion of the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension.
Marc Rice, who is project manager for the rail trail extension, attended council’s Aug. 14 work session to determine interest in preparing a safe pathway from Pinnacle Towers, where trail users exit the trail across a historic railroad bridge, to the downtown business district.
Tioga County secured a grant to study the connector trail. Phase one and two of the recommendations — building a trailhead for users and creating the egress at Pinnacle Towers — will be part of the trail project, which is expected to be completed in 2025. Phase three and four call for a crosswalk from Pinnacle Towers across Charleston Street, widening the sidewalks from four feet to 8-10 feet to the intersection with Main Street, then continuing with the wider walkway along Main Street to the intersection with Queen Street.
“From there, they would rack their bikes and walk,” Rice said. Additional phases, which included a bicycle lane between parked and moving vehicles, would not be implemented, he added.
The cost to remove trees, change utilities, bring the areas to grade, prepare and lay the concrete would cost about $725,000, Rice said. There would be no loss of parking spaces.
There are grants available, but the grant cycle typically takes 12 months, he said. The county would partner with the borough to support any grant applications, Rice said.
He brought the issue to council following a meeting with Pinnacle Tower residents, who raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists traveling to the downtown. Rice said he believes the concern is probably widespread among other community residents.
Council offered no response, but raised concerns about maintenance of the wider sidewalks. They asked Rice if he had approached property owners in the area about increased maintenance. He had, Rice said, and most indicated a willingness to do that although there are no official agreements inn place.
In an unrelated matter, council also discussed revising an ordinance to prohibit riding pedalcycles on sidewalks in the downtown business district, ie, Main Street between Central and East avenues. Cyclists would still be allowed on the streets in that area and on sidewalks in other areas of the borough.
Police Chief Jim Bodine said that, according to state statute, riding pedalcycles is prohibited in downtown business district. The borough’s revision would identify what area that is in Wellsboro and allow police to enforce it.
In the regular business meeting following the work session, the council did vote to advertise the intended change in the ordinance for possible adoption at the Sept. 11 meeting.
In other business, councilor Lou Prevost thanked Chuck Dillon, aid to Sen. Gene Yaw, for his assistance in having PennDOT place additional signage along SR 287 for vehicles entering the borough. The signage will alert motorists that the speed will change from 45mph to 35 mph and install a speed monitor in the 45mph zone.
Prevost has been a long-time advocate of having the speed limit reduced and/or requiring working brake mufflers in that stretch for safety and quality of life of residents.