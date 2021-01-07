Tioga County elected officials prepared for 2021 at a re-organizational meeting on Jan. 4, where they set up leadership for various boards, set salaries of county employees and appointed other positions.
The three county commissioners, Mark Hamilton, Roger Bunn and Erick Coolidge voted on every issue, with other elected officials including President Judge George Wheeler, District Attorney Krista Deats, Sheriff Frank Levindoski, Prothonotary Marie Seymour and Register and Recorder Jane Wetherbee voting for their areas of oversight. Treasurer Kira Hackett did not attend as she was ill.
The commissioners will hold monthly meetings for the remainder of the year at 10 a.m. in the courthouse on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 15, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14. A salary board, which includes the commissioners plus the treasurer, will be held immediately after, if needed.
A retirement board , including commissioners, Hackett and Chief Clerk Derek Williams, will be held after the salary board.
Prison board meetings will be held on the same dates as the commissioners meeting, starting at 11 a.m. The board will meet in the courthouse conference room except in March, June, September and December when meetings are held in the Tioga County Prison.
The board of assessment revision will also meet on the same dates as the commissioners and in the conference room, except meetings begin at 1:30 p.m. There is no December meeting.
Hamilton will serve as chair of the board of commissioners, with Bunn as vice chair. Hamilton will also head the retirement board, prison board and salary board with Bunn in the second chair. For the board of assessment revision, the longest serving commissioner is chair, which is Coolidge. Hamilton will serve as vice chair.
The three commissioners also serve as the board of elections.
The board made the following appointments: Derek Williams, chief clerk; Janice Chamberlain, assistant chief clerk and board secretary; Christopher Gabriel, county solicitor; Eric Gurney, public defender; Thomas Walrath Jr., juvenile defender; Richard McCoy, Title IV-D attorney; Taylor Mullholand, guardian ad litem; Larson Design Group, county engineer; Marc Rice, claims coordinator; and Jennifer Cocheran, open records officer.
The courthouse is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.