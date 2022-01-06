WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners met Jan. 3 to reorganize for the upcoming year.
Commissioner Roger Bunn was elected as chair, replacing Commissioner Mark Hamilton. Erick Coolidge will serve as vice chair of the board.
The board reappointed Janice Chamberlain as chief clerk, Marc Rice as assistant chief clerk and Christopher Gabriel as solicitor.
The courthouse will be open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In the court, Eric Gurney will serve as public defender; Thomas Walrath Jr. as conflictor attorney for public defender, indigent parents advocate and juvenile advocate; Richard McCoy as Title IV-D attorney and Trisha Hoover-Jasper as guardian ad litem.
Jennifer Cochran was appointed as Open Records officer. Larson Design Group will serve as the county engineer.
The board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room at the courthouse on Tuesdays, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. The salary and retirement boards will be held after the commissioner’s meetings, if needed.
The prison board will meet on the same dates at 11 a.m. at the courthouse except for March, June, September and December when the board will meet at the Tioga County Prison. The board is made up of the three commissioners, treasurer, district attorney and sheriff.
Meetings of the board of assessment revision of taxes will meet on the same dates as the commissioners, salary, retirement and prison boards, but at 1:30 p.m.
At the salary board meeting, the commissioners and other elected officials set salaries for the various departments. All employees will receive a 3% raise in 2022.