WELLSBORO — Tioga County is taking the first steps to start the process of reassessing all 26,265 properties in the county.
At the April 13 meeting, commissioners voted 2-1 to seek proposals for a county-wide reassessment, the first since 2002. Commissioners Mark Hamilton and Roger Bunn voted to seek proposals; Commissioner Erick Coolidge voted against.
The vote begins the reassessment process, but does not yet commit the county to a reassessment. Commissioners will still vote whether to accept a proposal and proceed with the reassessment.
Hamilton said his support for the reassessment is based on three populations: senior citizens, farmers and young working families. Each, due to their economic circumstances, could be paying more than their fair share of property taxes.
“It is an equity thing to consider. If I’m not considering everything and trying to look for solutions, I’m not doing my job,” Hamilton said.
Coolidge said the economic challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic are why he does not support the reassessment now.
“I believe while we’re trying to put our lives back in play, there is no one on this planet who is unscatched by this pandemic,” Coolidge said.
Chief Assessor Joshua Zeyn said, if the county goes ahead with the reassessment, work would begin this July or August and be completed by July 1, 2023. The new reassessed values would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.
Before the vote, Zeyn identified several reasons to reassess county properties, including that the county is out of compliance with the state Constitution which requires uniformity in taxation.
His conclusion is based on assessment to sales ratio studies, including the Common Level Ratio, which measures how the county’s base year assessment compares with current real estate values.
In 2002, the first year of the most recent reassessment, assessed values represented 94.8% of the actual value. In 2020, that had decreased to 60.1%. For example, a property selling for $125,000 today would have an assessed value of $75,000.
While the market value is the same, there is disparity in the assessed values of those properties and the amount of taxes paid.
Between 2017 and 2020, said Zeyn, 23 properties sold in the county for $125,000. The assessed values ranged from $42,920 to $120,800 while the county taxes went from a low of $289.71 to $815.40, a difference of $525.69.
The difference in value is due to changes to the overall real estate market, as well as individual markets within the county. Additionally, individual property values can change due to improvements, demolitions, deterioration or renovations, some of which are made without going through the permitting process or notifying the Board of Assessment Revision.
If those 23 properties were reassessed, some owners would see a decrease in taxes, some would stay about the same, and others would increase, Zeyn said.
Reassessments are required, by law, to be “revenue neutral,” meaning the taxing districts — county, borough, township and school district — cannot automatically increase the year after a reassessment. The tax collected will remain the same, although individual tax bills will change.
Pennsylvania is one of eight states that does not specify a reassessment cycle; the decision is left up to each county. Since 1970, Tioga County reassessed properties every 10 years until 2002.
According to a chart provided by Zeyn, Franklin County’s last reassessment was 1961. The most recent was 2021 in Delaware County. The Common Level Ratios in counties range from 96.35% to 7.9%.
More information on the proposed reassessment can be found at www.tiogacountypa.us/Departments/Assessment.