WELLSBORO — Tioga County is on the receiving end of nearly $3 million in state and federal funding to provide relief caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the March 9 meeting, commissioners announced receipt of two funding streams to provide assistance to businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19.
Develop Tioga, the county’s economic development group, will administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program funds.
Of the $145 million in state funds available, the county’s share of funding to assist the hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is $459,748.
These monies are targeted to assist small businesses that offer accommodations or restaurants, according to Kristin Hamilton, executive director of Develop Tioga.
Businesses must meet certain criteria, including have been in business by Feb. 15, 2020. Funds can be applied toward mortgages, rent, utilities and payroll incurred between March 2020 and June 2021, but the business cannot have received other funds for the same charges.
The application period opens March 15. More information can be found by visiting www.developtioga.org and clicking on the “COVID-19 Resources” button to the right or call 570-723-8232.
The Tioga County Housing Authority will administer the $2,536,198.72 in Emergency Rental Assistance funds.
According to Amy Walters, the program manager, the program is very similar to the CARES Rental Assistance received earlier this year.
Applicants can receive assistance for rent, rent arrears, utilities and housing costs such as gas, electric, fuel oil, water, sewer, trash and other costs incurred, directly or indirectly, to the pandemic.
Applicants must show that one or more occupants qualifies for unemployment benefits or lost income, are at risk of experiencing homelessness or are at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
For this area, that equates to $36,500 for one person or $68,550 for a family of eight.Rent cannot exceed the maximum Fair Market Rent for the area, which ranges from $519 for an efficiency apartment up to $1,225 for a four-bedroom rental, Walters said.
The application period opened March 8 and will remain open through December.
Applicants should apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us or www.tbhra.org or call 570-638-2151 to receive a paper application.