WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners approved a sale agreement with Growth Resources of Wellsboro for the purchase of a section of rail line.
The $1.3 million will purchase a section of railroad property that will become the Marsh Creek Greenway Trail, also called the Pine Creek Rail-Trail Extension.
The county will use funds from the American Rescue Plan and apply to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for reimbursement of the cost.
According to Marc Rice, assistant chief clerk, this is considered a “high value project.” Commissioner Erick Coolidge noted that the project is an investment in the region’s economic and financial growth.
“Wherever these trails are constructed, there is growth,” Coolidge said. “It’s an investment of the people, the region and the economics therein.”
In past reports, officials have said the connector trail is expected to generate between $8-10 million annually for the economy, bring an additional 64,000 visitors to the area and create 114 new jobs.
The county plans to seek bids for the southern half of the 3.2-mile trail this November with construction in 2023. The northern section is slated for completion in 2024.
In a related matter, the board also adopted a resolution to request $700,000 in a Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant to be used for bridgework on the northern section of the Pine Creek Rail-Trail Extension. The board also authorized Coolidge and Planning Specialist Deb Bigley to execute any agreements with the state.
Bus service
Wellsboro Councilman Kevin Clark again attended the meeting asking the board to support a resolution, if enacted by the Wellsboro council, to reestablish bus service between Williamsport and Mansfield and Mansfield to Elmira, N.Y.
The service was discontinued earlier and makes travel challenging for individuals without vehicles. Clark cited medical appointments, noting that residents can arrange for transportation through BeST to Williamsport but must give 24 hours advance notice and schedule all appointments for Wednesday.
“We’re an island for those who do not have a vehicle,” Clark said.
He urged the board to support the resolution, an expansion of BeST services or partnership with the River Valley Transit Authority.
In other business, the board:
- Promoted John Lundgren to director of Domestic Relations, effective July 6, at a salary of $73,000.
- Approved the use of The Green by the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro for a family centered story hour from 1:30-3:30 p.m. July 7, 14, 21 and 28.
- Increased mileage reimbursement for business use of personal vehicles to $0.60/mile.
The commissioners will next meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.