WELLSBORO — Tioga County will not place a non-binding referendum asking voters if they would prefer paper ballots instead of voting machines for the next election.

Several people attended the Sept. 13 meeting, noting they had collected sufficient signatures to have a referendum on the ballot whether to discontinue use of voting machines due to concerns about voting integrity. A referendum is a question or proposal on a ballot where voters are asked to make a “Yes” or “No” decision.

