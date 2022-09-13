WELLSBORO — Tioga County will not place a non-binding referendum asking voters if they would prefer paper ballots instead of voting machines for the next election.
Several people attended the Sept. 13 meeting, noting they had collected sufficient signatures to have a referendum on the ballot whether to discontinue use of voting machines due to concerns about voting integrity. A referendum is a question or proposal on a ballot where voters are asked to make a “Yes” or “No” decision.
Roberta Hamblin said the petition in support of a referendum received the required 10% of signatures and was submitted in time to be placed on the ballot. Furthermore, she said, the commissioners have the authority to put the question on the ballot without a petition.
She and others said that any computerized system, whether it is connected to the internet or not, can be hacked. They urged the board to return to the system of paper ballots in use up until the 1990s.
The county’s largest precinct had 860 voters at the most recent election, said Hamblin.
“Who can’t count 860 votes?” she asked. “There’s no reason we can’t go back to paper ballots. We want to go back to the way things were.”
The county is prohibited from placing non-binding referendums on the ballot, said Commissioner Roger Bunn, citing the Help America Vote Act of 2006 and a decision from the Pa. Supreme Court.
“We are not going to place this on the ballot,” said Bunn.
Johnny Berguson asked whether the board could place a binding referendum on the ballot. With a binding referendum, the governing entity must act on the proposal as stipulated by voters.
The commissioners did not respond, but did note that the petition and signatures did not meet legal requirements. The petition is required to have signatures representing 10% of the number of voters in the last general election. The last general election, which was 2020, had about 9,900 voters, said Bunn. The group’s petition only had 749 signatures.
Furthermore, of the 749 signatures, 115 were either not county residents, not registered voters or listed an incorrect address.
“You come seeking accountability. You come seeking accuracy,” said Commissioner Erick Coolidge. “Yet you submitted a document with inaccuracies. That is somewhat a contradiction in accountability.”
The petitioners asked about non-binding versus a binding referendum and questioned when the vote had ever been audited, asking how the county could connect a ballot to a specific voter.
Penny Whipple, director of elections, said the ballot is anonymous; it has no identifying information on it. The signature attesting a person voted in an election is on a separate device.
The county uses a paper ballot system, said Bunn. The machines scan the ballots to count the votes for candidates. The county performs a recount after each election and also hand counts 2% of the votes in a precinct.
In other business, commissioners:
- Reappointed Sam Wilson and P. William Plummer to the Farmland Preservation Board for three-year terms expiring Oct. 21, 2025, and accepted the resignation of Lindsey Pickering from the board.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the submission of an application from Tyoga Container for a $3 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for its expansion project.
- Approved a lease agreement with Partners In Progress’s Highland Chocolates to use part of the Human Services building while the chocolate factory is being rebuilt. The lease runs from July 1 to April 30, 2023 with no rental fee.
- Approved a lease agreement with the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce for space in the building at 114 Main St., Wellsboro, for 10 years with an option to renew for five years, from Oct. 1, 2022-Aug. 31, 2032. There is no rental fee.