Randy and Kelly (Paris) Jelliff of Tioga will celebrate 40 years of marriage on April 4. Over the decades, they have built several thriving businesses together while raising a family that now includes three young grandsons.
“During rest period in first grade, the teacher caught me sneaking a note up to Kelly’s desk,” Randy recalled. “I stood in the corner for the remainder of the period. Kelly’s had me in trouble from that moment on.”
The Jelliffs are both lifelong Tioga residents; Kelly grew up along South Main Street and Randy on Park Hill. After Randy proposed on Christmas (“I bought her a pair of boots and ‘buried’ a ring in the toe of one of them,” he says) they married in Elkland on April 4, 1981.
“It was a bright, sunny, spring day and our reception was at the American Legion in Tioga,” Randy said.
Randy attended auctioneer school in Indiana while still in high school.
“A school buddy and I wasted no time in putting together our first auction,” he said. “With the help of my parents, two brothers, and two sisters and their husbands, I had everything — except an auction clerk, someone who writes down every item sold as well as the price and buyer’s number. I asked my girlfriend Kelly to clerk the auction. She was reluctant but agreed to give it a try.
“She’s has been doing it ever since,” Randy added with a smile. “I’ve conducted almost 4,000 auctions, and Kelly has clerked 98% of them.
The Jelliffs own United Country — Jelliff Auction & Realty, based in Tioga, and are also residential landlords. Both of their grown children, Dustin and Daisy, work in the family business.
“I work the auction set ups, and am an auctioneer for our live auctions,” said Dustin. “On the real estate side I’m a realtor, specializing in country homes and land. Daisy is involved on the auction side, but is currently killing it in the real estate side, listing and selling.”
Randy and Kelly involved their children in their businesses from an early age.
“Auctions were a family affair,” Daisy said. “On weekends we would travel to the auction sites and Dusty and I each had our jobs. With lots of traveling the area and adventures on backroads, we learned how to work together. I think it really created the team that we are today.”
“It has been amazing,” agreed Randy. “Looking back, I’m not sure it would have worked any other way.
The Jelliffs set an example for love and longevity for their family.
“They model what to look for in a relationship and how to build that foundation to last,” said Daisy. “They were high school sweethearts — and I’ll be married to my high school sweetheart 10 years this summer. My parents are a team. No matter the obstacle, they tackle it together.”
“They work through issues, big or small and seemingly come out stronger on the other side,” Dustin said. “They grow continuously stronger together through the years.”