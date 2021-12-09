COVINGTON — This weekend, the public is invited to attend one of re-enactments of the birth of Jesus Christ.
The Live Nativity is hosted by Covington Baptist Church, located at 2121 North Williamson Road. The six free performances are: 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
This is the fifth year for the production, which is held on odd-numbered years since 2013, said Pastor Adam Pereira. Each year is slightly different; this year’s theme is “There is a Savior.”
On even-numbered years, the Three Springs Ministry in Nauvoo hosts a Live Nativity.
“We wanted to make an event for the community as a reminder of the true reason to celebrate the season, said Pereira. “There can be a lot of materialism. We want to share the gospel, the good news of Jesus’ birth. We wanted to focus on the events of the Christmas story, but included in that is the cross and Jesus’ resurrection.”
Preparation begins nearly a year in advance. Member Terry Osbourne penned the script in the spring. After some revisions, casting, rehearsals beginning in the fall and now the final production.
The production is free for a reason, said Associate Pastor Dennis Rew.
“There are so many different expenses and things to do. This is a time with familiy and friends where you can stop, enjoy and think about what Christmas is all about,” he said.
The audience should park across the street at the Covington Community Building. There will be assistance for crossing, then visitors will present their tickets and enter the gym/activity room for the first scene. A guide will move each group from scene to scene, including shepherds, a stable and a walk through Bethlehem, all outdoors.
“The living village is to simulate the busy-ness of Bethlehem. We try to be an authentic experience as they go through the town,” said Pereira.
Music accompanies each setting to move the story of the birth of Jesus.
Visitors are encouraged to dress for the outdoor scenes, which will last about 20 minutes.
More than 50 people are involved with the production, from scene building, lights and sound, directors and cast, costumes and refreshments.
Yes, refrehments. After visitors complete the Live Nativity, they can return to the church for cookies and hot cocoa.
“We just hope it is a family experience and they just enjoy the Christmas story,” Pereira said.
All performances are free; those attending are asked to reserve tickets by visiting the website at www.covingtonbaptist.net and clicking on the Live Nativity links, emailing office@covingtonbaptist.net or calling 570-659-5511.