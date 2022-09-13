Crafts, pony rides at event benefiting Partners in Progress
Naomi, two year old granddaughter of Barb Sargent is shown with one of the ponies at the “A Just Cause” craft fair in Island Park, Blossburg.

 photo by Marilyn McCann

BLOSSBURG — The Partners in Progress benefit, an annual craft fair, was held at Blossburg’s Island Park on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday Sept 11. Proceeds from table rentals at A Just Cause benefit individuals with mental and physical disabilities needing PIP services and also to fund programs offered by the non-profit.

“My brother, Danny Slater, has Down’s Syndrome and is a resident of the group home in Wellsboro,” said Barb Sargent, the event coordinator and a member of the PIP board of directors. “My dad, Cliff Slater, is one of the founders of PIP.”

