BLOSSBURG — The Partners in Progress benefit, an annual craft fair, was held at Blossburg’s Island Park on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday Sept 11. Proceeds from table rentals at A Just Cause benefit individuals with mental and physical disabilities needing PIP services and also to fund programs offered by the non-profit.
“My brother, Danny Slater, has Down’s Syndrome and is a resident of the group home in Wellsboro,” said Barb Sargent, the event coordinator and a member of the PIP board of directors. “My dad, Cliff Slater, is one of the founders of PIP.”
On Saturday, fair weather and blue skies enabled approximately 35 vendors to set up and offer their crafts, wines and foods for sale. Although the craft fair was held in Whitneyville in previous years, the decision was made to change the venue’s location this year when Blossburg Boro offered the park to PIP at no charge.
With an on-site playground and one vendor bringing a pony and offering rides, it was easy to surmise that all attendees had a great time. Additionally, sales at the brightly colored booths were brisk, with a separate amount of $171 being raised in pony rides alone.
Sunflowers were donated by a local resident, giving the venue a splash of color when inclement weather prevailed on Sunday. This didn’t detract the most die-hard fans of craft fairs, though, and although the crowd wasn’t as plentiful as Saturday, people still attended.
“We are hoping to hold our event here at Island Park every year from now on,” said Sargent, “and are optimistic that it will continue to grow in participation and attendance.
“We are thankful to the Visit Potter-Tioga visitor’s bureau for an advertising grant, enabling us to get the word out on worthwhile events like this one.”
Next year’s event will be held at Island Park on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. For more information, contact Sargent at www.partnerspip.com or on Facebook.