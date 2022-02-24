WELLSBORO — The process has begun, but it will take several months before the new Recreation Authority is officially up and running here.
The Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Committee is transitioning to an authority following the December 2021 retirement of long-time Executive Director Peter Herres. The department was created and functioned for more than 30 years through a three-party agreement between Wellsboro Borough, Wellsboro Area School District and the former Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, now UPMC Wellsboro.
With Herres retirement, UPMC Wellsboro bowed out of the agreement with the borough and school district partnering to continue the programs developed over the years. Brian Kennedy, the purchasing and transportation with WASD, was hired in October 2021 to head the borough’s Recreation Department.
Funds from the recreation programs, formerly held by the school district, have been transferred to the borough. The office likewise has now relocated to the borough building at 21 Crafton Street. The former telephone number is in the process of being moved, said Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr. at the Feb. 21 parks and recreation committee meeting.
It’s a process that will take time, Boyce said, as committee member John Sticklin expressed frustration with the low attendance at Monday’s meeting. Of the nine committee members, only four attended the meeting. Sticklin questioned if low attendance at future meetings could prevent the recreation department from paying bills, starting the spring programs or preparing the pool for opening day.
The original committee consisted of nine members: three appointed by each entity in the agreement and are still serving during the transitional phase. In the new agreement, already adopted by the borough and school district, the board will be reduced to seven: three appointed by the school district, three by the borough and one shared member agreed upon by both.
That should help with having a quorum for decision-making, Boyce said. The meeting time may also change to facilitate those members who work.
The new board will also start with staggered terms, so members can be appointed or reappointed on a regular basis, allowing some former members to continue for shortened terms or drop off entirely.
In discussion items, Kennedy noted that the borough’s lease of Nessmuk Lake ends as of March 3. The lake is still open for fishing; the borough has removed picnic tables and equipment and will no longer be responsible for mowing, snow removal or maintenance of the facilities.
The department has submitted a request to Tree Vitalize and been approved for 10 trees to be planted this spring. The department will submit an application to replace trees this fall which have been afflicted with black knot disease.
Committee member Lou Prevost presented information about the NFL flag football program, which is a program for children ages 5-12. Teams consist of five players and can be all male, all female or co-ed. More than one team can play at the same time on a regulation football field. The league could operate during any season, said Prevost.