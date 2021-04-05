Crews are on scene battling a wildfire off Korb Road, Richmond Township.
Smoke could be seen from Route 15 just north of Mansfield, and from Route 6 in the area of Sheetz. The fire was called in around 2 p.m. today, April 5, with Mansfield Fire Department establishing command.
According to scanner reports, an ambulance was requested for assistance with rehab. It's unclear if there are any injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This article will be updated as more information is received.