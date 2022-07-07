Less than 24 hours after Timothy Loehmann was hired as a Tioga borough police officer, a crowd of 60 residents gathered in Tioga to protest his hiring.
Loehmann had been hired by borough council and ceremoniously sworn in on July 5 by Mayor David Wilcox. The rally in Tioga took place on July 6.
Loehmann made national headlines in 2014 when he shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland. Rice was holding a toy gun that Loehmann believed was a real gun. Rice, who was Black, died the next day from his injuries.
Loehmann was not indicted by a grand jury, and continued to work for the Cleveland Police Department until he was fired in 2017 for providing false information on his job application. The Ohio Supreme Court declined his 2021 appeal.
Residents of Tioga expressed disappointment and outrage at the hiring decision.
“Everyone who lives in Tioga has been kept on the dark and feels betrayed,” said resident Jessica Trump.
“It’s a betrayal of community trust to hire that man — I won’t even say his name,” said Michele Applebee’s. “A hothead like that — what’s going to happen when a kid mouths off or does something he shouldn’t?”
The rally drew a diverse crowd, with families, veterans and people of all ages and ethnicities gathering for over an hour. There were no supporters of the hiring decision present at the rally.
Mayor David Wilcox has stated repeatedly that he was not allowed to see the job applications and that the seven-member borough council refused to let him sit in on interviews. Wilcox spoke publicly at the rally.
“I had no idea of any of these allegations or what what was going on,” Wilcox told the crowd.
Wilcox, along with a council member, had been allowed to review three applicants for the same position as recently as a few months ago.
“We made hundreds of phone calls to verify their backgrounds,” Wilcox said.
That police officer hired from those interviews resigned less than 10 days on the job, prompting borough council to re-open a search for an officer. Wilcox was not included in the recent hiring process.
“I didn’t see any job applications,” said Wilcox. “They said ‘You’re not allowed to do that.’”
“David gets no input at all,” said a resident at the June 6 rally.
On Thursday morning borough president Steve Hazlett announced on his personal Facebook page that Loehmann had withdrawn his application for the police officer position. This statement was removed shortly thereafter, although screenshot evidence of the posting exists.
Borough council issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon: "Effective this morning Timothy Loehmann has officially withdrawn his application for Tioga Borough Police Officer."
The Gazette will continue to follow this story as it develops.