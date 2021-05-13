Linda Farrer and Paul Plowchar, co-recipients of the 2020 Max Colegrove Citizen of the Year Award, are two people who quietly go about doing good things in their community.
Farrer, a former teacher at Blossburg Elementary School, taught for 34 years until retiring to care for her husband, John. After his death, she found her self with time on her hands and began a second career of community service.
Farrer returned to the classroom, this time as a volunteer, helping children with math and reading skills.
A love of reading and learning, along with curiosity, seems to drive Farrer. She’s a volunteer at the Mansfield Public Library, helping to clean and price books for the annual book sale.
“When I grew up in Mansfield, we lived right across the street from the library,” she said. “In those days, being the first one to sign out a new library book for the first time was a big deal. I loved being the first one.”
She’s found that one volunteering opportunity tends to lead to another, and another and so on.
“Once you start volunteering, you meet other people, and they talk about their other causes and needs and so on,” Farrer said.
She got involved in the Mansfield Foundation and, until COVID, helped organize food donations and give-aways for students on campus. Now that the pandemic seems to be waning, there is discussion of holding weekly food donations or setting up a pantry this fall for students who live off campus and are finding it hard to pay rent, tuition, buy books and pay for food.
“Food insufficiency, I have learned, is a bigger thing than we knew,” she said.
She also discovered Loving Mansfield, a group created within the Church of the New Covenant to beautify and improve life in Mansfield.
“People who volunteer, volunteer in a lot of things. They don’t just limit themselves to one group,” she said.
At her church, the Mansfield Methodist Church, Farrer has been involved in the shoe bank since 2013. The shoe bank provides new socks and sneakers to children age 18 and under.
Originally established to help children in Southern Tioga School District, word spread quickly and the group soon found itself providing shoes and socks to children coming from Wellsboro and Northern Tioga school districts in Tioga County, as well as Troy, Towanda and Lycoming County. The church was eventually able to help another church establish a second shoe bank in Elkland.
Along with new shoes, the group accepts gently used shoes which are available to any family member.
“What’s great is when mom, dad, grandma or uncle can find a pair or shoes or the children can find a second pair for more everyday use,” Farrer said.
The community has become familiar with her activities and tries to help.
“I never know when I come home if I will find shoes at my door, or books at my door, or food at my door,” Farrer said.
At the Quilt Shop in downtown Mansfield, Farrer volunteers and has helped collect food and monetary donations for the Mansfield Food Pantry.
She’s also been involved with rehabilitation of the Mansfield Methodist Church. Farrer has helped make minor repairs, painted walls and making window treatments.
“We have tackled a lot of projects with the help of a lot of very, very skilled people in the area,” she said.
At a Christmas Eve church service, she found herself being asked by Council President Bob Strohecker to serve on the Mansfield Shade Tree Committee. She demurred, saying she didn’t know a lot about trees, to which Strohecker asked her to watch one webinar.
“I’ve now taken 10 webinars,” she laughed. “Bob knew. He knew full well what would happen.”
Although the committee did not plant trees as a group, the borough did plant 14 new trees this past month. Farrer volunteered to water six new trees planted in a cemetery near her home.
Then there’s the Destroyers. In 2019, Farrer met Don Lewis, the collegiate baseball team’s owner, and soon found herself cheering on the players, meeting the young men and even providing home-cooked meals before home games.
That led to her helping to run the Halloween store that Lewis opened in October.
“I think why not? I’m healthy. I’m tired some days, but it’s a good tired,” said Farrer. “Some people who have become volunteers said I’ve needed this. I needed to get up and get going. Hopefully it’s catching.”
Farrer is also a volunteer at the Samaritan House in Wellsboro, a home for the dying.
“I’ve met so many wonderful people who have such kind hearts and are so caring,” Farrer said. “That’s been a wonderful experience. I’ve met a lot of wonderful people who have been cared for and I get to meet their families and get to hear their stories. For me, it was a nice way to give back.