WELLSBORO — If you’re looking for a shorter summer ‘do and want to support a good cause, consider getting your locks trimmed at Cuts for a Cure.
Cuts for a Cure will be held at the Children’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 11, on The Green here. This year, organizers hope to collect at least 700 inches of hair.
Cuts for a Cure, organized by teacher Jenn Sporer and beautificial Sabrina Hazelton, collects donated hair that will be transformed into wigs and hair pieces for children and adults who have lost their hair from cancer treatment.
It is part of the Relay For Life of Tioga County, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 starting at 5 p.m. on The Green.
Sporer and Hazelton first met in 2017 at a Cuts for a Cure event in Troy to support Relay. They brought the event to Wellsboro and collected more than 400 inches of hair the first year. The following year, they gathered 700 inches.
“I just wanted to do something for kids,” Sporer said.
They already have a good jump on reaching that goal. A week earlier, Sporer, her daughter Ryleigh, a 9-year-old in fourth grade, and a student, Payge Casher, 14, completing eight grade, went to Salon 3D on Balsam Road to have their hair measured.
Hazelton noted that each wig manufacturer has different requirements. Some want ponytails, others want braided with minimum lengths. Each donor should be able to donate two ponytails of hair. Some, like Sporer who have thicker-than-average hair, can donate four, five or six ponytails.
“I love what I do and — I don’t know — it’s a feel-good thing,” Hazelton said.
Payge was first in the chair, and plans to get her long brunette hair cut to chin length. That should provide about four to five ponytails measuring 12 inches long, or 60 inches of hair total, Hazelton told her.
“I felt it would be for a good cause and also, I really wanted to get my hair cut,” Payge said.
Ryleigh will donate about 10 inches of hair in four ponytails, or 40 inches. She wants to keep her hair at shoulder length to wear down or up depending on whether she’s on the softball field or in the pool with the swim team.
“Because I have sports in the summer and it is getting too long and I thought it would be a good cause,” she said.
Sporer plans to donate eight inches, but will provide between four and six ponytails, or somewhere between 32 and 48 inches of hair.
Hair donors will have a choice of which charity to donate their hair. Some have restrictions on colored or bleached hair or the minimum length of hair can vary.
“One reason I do Wigs for Kids is because they do not make the patients pay for wigs,” Sporer said.
Hazelton will also bring some brightly-colored hair clips. Donors can have the clips styled as part of their new ‘do.
No appointments are necessary; just walk up to the booth.
For more information, email jsporer@wellsborosd.org or call Salon 3D at 570-439-6895.