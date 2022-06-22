As June, which is National Dairy Month, comes to a close, the Tioga County Dairy Promotion Team reminds everyone that it’s always a good time to consume dairy products and learn about the nutritional benefits of consuming them.
According to research from the United States Department of Agriculture last year, milk is now recognized as containing 13 essential nutrients, four more added to the previous nine.
These 13 nutrients are crucial in people’s diet, it is important that milk is made readily available to everyone, especially people who get their food from food pantries. To accomplish that, the Tioga County Dairy Promotion Team supports the state-organized fundraiser, Fill a Glass with Hope.
Fill a Glass with Hope was created by the American Dairy Association North East, Feeding Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association to provide food banks with fresh milk. Every dollar donated provides eight servings of milk. The state-wide program has donated over 26 million servings of dairy across Pennsylvania since it began in 2015.
This year, the Tioga County Dairy Promotion Team set a goal to donate at least a $500 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank but they’d like to exceed this goal. They will have donation jars at public events this year and are considering other options to raise funds. The money that they raise will help supply milk for local families.
To have the county Dairy Promotion Team at your event, meeting, daycare or school, or for more information, contact Carolyn Moyer at tioga.county.dairy@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook at TiogaCoDP. More information and a direct donation form for Fill a Glass with Hope can be found at feedingpa.org/milk.