Recently, members of the Tioga County Dairy Promotion team were able to present the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Williamsport with a check for $750, which represents monies raised from the 2020 and 2021 Fill a Glass with Hope fundraisers.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank distributes approximately 62 to 63 million pounds of food per year which is spread out amongst 150,000 to 180,000 families each month throughout the central Pennsylvania region. With their distributions, they are able to give 375,000 gallons of milk per year. Fill a Glass with Hope is important because it helps fulfill this demand for dairy.
Fill a Glass with Hope ensures that families and individuals facing hunger are able to incorporate milk and other dairy products into their diet to benefit from the 13 essential nutrients found in real dairy products and have balanced and nutritious meals.
Due to the pandemic restrictions and canceled events in 2020 and 2021, the dairy promotion team struggled to raise money for the program which provides milk for food banks to distribute.
This year, the team is motivated to raise more than they had in the beginning years of the pandemic to support local families.
To raise money and educate about Fill a Glass with Hope, the team plans to collect donations at public events and discuss Fill a Glass with Hope with those attending the Tioga County Fair which will take place from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13.
To have the county Dairy Promotion Team at your event, meeting, daycare or school, or for more information, contact Carolyn Moyer at tioga.county.dairy@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook at TiogaCoDP.