WELLSBORO — For the third year, a Wellsboro man is recognizing excellence in the community.
On Friday, July 2, Dante Cimorelli presented the third annual Dante Award to Chris Kozuhowski and the Wellsboro House Restaurant and Brewing Co.
Each year, Cimorelli presents his award to an individual and/or business which demonstrates excellence. This year’s recipient had demonstrated long-term commitment to improving the community, he said.
“He was worked for years tirelessly on this place and he has brought it to the point where it is today,” Cimorelli said of Kozuhowski. “It is a wonderful place for fine dining and lunch.”
He presented the plaque and a red, white and blue bouquet of flowers to Kozuhowski, who was visibly moved.
“This means so much to me, especially coming from a neighbor and someone in the community,” Kozuhowski. “It means more than coming from someone in Washington.”
Kozuhowski and his wife Laura opened the Wellsboro House on July 17, 2008. They renovated the 1862 building and former hotel to retain as much of its original character as possible, including keeping the 20-foot long wooden bar with the dings and deep gashes inflicted over nearly 160 years.
Kozuhowski brought the building back from the brink of extinction, and has seen improvements, Cimorelli said. The neighborhood continues to see improvements in neighboring houses and will one day hold the trailhead for the Marsh Creek Greenway connector trail to the Pine Creek Rail-Trail.
Wellsboro House expanded its service by introducing limited quantity, high variety beer in 2013. The offering has grown from two to four house brews to 16 now available on tap. The line expanded in 2016 following the renovation of the 1914 depot.
Cimorelli noted that the staff at the restaurant is excellent and Kozuhowski was quick to note that he’s done nothing alone.
“Even though my name is on the plaque, it would need to be as big as the wall with all the names of so many wonderful people who have contributed through the years to this labor of life,” Kozuhowski said, noting the list would include family, staff, contractors, community leaders, customers and more.
Cimorelli launched the Dante Award in 2019, honoring George and Marika Kambouris of George’s Restaurant, and Dawn Pletcher and Goodies for Our Troops in 2020.