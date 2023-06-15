WELLSBORO—Many people have been at a funeral for a veteran in which solemn military honors, including a 21-gun salute, were presented. But, they’ve not necessarily thought about who these men and women who present the flag and the salute are.
On Saturday, June 10, the Wellsboro Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the Tioga County Honor Guard for its volunteer service.
As she announced the surprise honor during the DAR chapter’s picnic meeting at Wellsboro’s Woodland Park, Wellsboro DAR Chapter Regent Grace Niemczyk, read a poem she wrote entitled “They Were Soldiers.”
She spoke of the importance of military honors for those who have served and said she is grateful for the volunteer service provided by the Honor Guard.
More surprised by the honor was Honor Guard Vice Commander Chris Niemczyk, Grace Niemczyk’s son. She was successful in keeping the recognition a surprise from him during all of the planning. Other family members, including daughter Laci, who sang the Star-Spangled Banner, also were in on the surprise.
“We’re definitely honored to be here and to have been a part of this,” he said.
State Rep. Clint Owlett, who was on hand to assist with the award, said, “I’m so grateful to be able to recognize the honor guard for your continued service.”
Each member of the honor guard received a personalized medallion with an eagle and Tioga County Honor Guard on it.
The Tioga County Honor Guard has 13 members, two women and 11 men, ranging in age from 35 to 87. The commander is Daniel Rieppel. To be part of the honor guard, members must have served in the military. In addition to funerals, the honor guard participates in other events, such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day and 9-11 services.
In addition to Chris Niemczyk, they are Ron Gontarz, Anthony Urbana, Michael Watters, Edward Mason, Catherine Lingle and Micah Hahn. Those who will receive their medals later include Commander Rieppel, Robert Leyfurt, Edwin Calhoun, Clifford Reynolds, Marcia Bartlett and Walter Beach.
The honor guard members were in uniform and performed their duties at the beginning and end of the event.
During the DAR event, the roar of engines was heard as some of the cyclists in the Annual Memorial Ride in memory of Ryan Ostrom, stopped to also share their praise of the work of the honor guard. Ostrom of Liberty was killed in Iraq in 2005 while serving in the Army.
“In the past 12 years, the honor guard has presented military honors for veterans at 790 funerals,” Chris Niemczyk said. While most of the funerals are in Tioga County, the honor guard sometimes goes to other areas, such as Fort Indiantown Gap, near Hershey in central Pennsylvania.
The honor guard at a funeral should includes the commander, two flag folders, a bugler and three with rifles, Chris Niemczyk explained, adding that they all are volunteers.
“For me personally, this is my way of giving back to those who served. It is our honor to be able to give back to those who sacrificed,” said Chris Niemczyk, an Army veteran.
Catherine Lingle, who also served in the Army and now with the honor guard, said, “The bottom line is to serve. To help other people remember is important.”
“With a group so small,” Chris Niemczyk noted, “it’s not always easy to have the seven needed at a funeral.”
Volunteers are always needed. The Tioga County Honor Guard is based out of the Knoxville VFW and meets there at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
To help cover the cost of travel to funerals and ceremonies, as well as uniforms, the honor guard holds one fundraising event annually, Chris Niemczyk said. That is a 5K rRun at Mill Cove and this year’s is set for Saturday, June 24. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K starting at 9 a.m.