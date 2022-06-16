The Wellsboro chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored World War II veteran Dr. Robert Bair at their meeting and picnic on June 11 at Woodland Park.
“We wanted to do something special this year, so we thought, ‘Let’s invite Dr. Bair,’” said DAR Regent Grace Niemczyk.
The Tioga County Honor Guard performed a flag-folding ceremony for Bair and attendees. They then presented the DAR’s gift of the folded flag to Bair, who was overtaken with emotion.
Bair entered the American 29th Infantry division as a first lieutenant in 1942 and left as a captain in December 1945. He was present at D-Day in Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. He is a retired surgeon and a longstanding supporter of countless community activities and organizations.
“We wanted to honor Dr. Bair not only for his military service, but for everything he’s done for the community,” said Niemczyk.