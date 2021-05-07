CaptureRX is alerting more than 7,400 UPMC Cole and UPMC Wellsboro patients that some of their personal data may have been inappropriately accessed as the result of an information security breach at the company, which provides third-party administrative services to UPMC. This event did not occur at UPMC or affect the security of its electronic patient records or other computer systems.
CaptureRx was recently victim to a data breach in which hackers stole data. CaptureRx confirmed to UPMC in April 2021 that some of UPMC’s patient information may have been stolen in this breach. CaptureRx ultimately recovered the data and while there is no evidence that this data has been misused at this time, CaptureRx and UPMC are alerting affected patients through personal letters and public notification.
CaptureRx’s investigation determined that its affected email accounts contained various types of information, including first name, last name, date of birth and prescription information. CaptureRx has established a toll-free assistance hotline for those with additional questions and concerns: 855-654-0919.
CaptureRx and UPMC encourage potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider or financial institution.
If you believe that you may have been affected by this breach, you can obtain information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228 or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-800-685-1111, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com.
Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.
Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual’s state Attorney General. UPMC has also notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as required by the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.