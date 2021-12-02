A stand-off over maintaining a turnaround has resulted in the township unable to plow and the liquid fuels funds in jeopardy.
Delmar Township did not plow the western half of Davis Road after about two inches of snow fell overnight Sunday, said Davis Road resident Terry Davis. That decision impacted him, his son, mother and a handful of other residents.
The reason, said Supervisor Ken Van Sant, was because Davis installed a gate blocking access to part of Davis Road and a turnaround used by the snow plow. When residents contacted the township, a truck was dispatched to lay cinders on the road.
Not enough, said Davis.
“This should not happen to any Delmar resident especially my 90-year-old mother,” he said.
Without access to the turnaround, the township is unable to plow and is in jeopardy of losing Liquid Fuels monies for that section of Davis Road, Van Sant said.
The township receives $3,096.79/mile from the state in 2021 to maintain its township roads, or $1,269.68 for that section of Davis Road.
This situation dates back to this past summer when Davis and the township disagreed over the ending point of the west spur of Davis Road, located off Hilboldt Road.
Davis said the .41-mile section ends at his mailbox as shown on the PennDOT maps and demonstrated by the township’s maintenance for 50 years. The township, after a recent re-measuring with a vehicle odometer, believed that the section ended before the mailbox, at a turn entering Davis’ property.
In August, Davis attended a township meeting and said he would be reclaiming that section of road and installing a gate, which he did.
At the same meeting, supervisors directed the road crew to re-measure that section using a wheel. Accompanied by a PennDOT representative, the wheel measurement confirmed that the road did end at the mailbox, said Van Sant.
The township apologized, he said, and asked Davis to continue the same arrangement of maintaining the road to the mailbox and using the turnaround on his property. Davis refused and closed the gate.
Greg Dibble, unit supervisors of PennDOT’s Municipal Services Unit, said the township could lose Liquid Fuels monies for whatever portion of that road it is unable to maintain.
“A public road cannot be gated and receive Liquid Fuels for it,” Dibble said. ”The section from where the gate is on will be the section that is not Liquid Fuels eligible.”
No Liquid Fuels funds have been lost at this time, he added. PennDOT will continue to pay the full amount until the dispute is settled.
The contention now is the turnaround. Davis maintains that Delmar Township must bring it up to code and maintain it. Van Sant said the township has multiple dead-end roads where plows use driveways or other areas to turn-around.
Dibble stopped short of saying the township had to bring the turnaround up to code, but said Delmar should be plowing and maintaining it.
Brian Haight, who is handling the issue for PennDOT, is currently on an extended leave through mid-December. When he returns, he’ll try to resolve the dispute between Davis and the township, Dibble said, “to see exactly where the township stands with this and either remove that section from Liquid Fuels or leave it. It depends on the decision the township makes with Terry in leaving the gate or removing it.”