Under discussion at the Dec. 20 Delmar township meeting was the ongoing situation with the gate blocking Davis Road.
Resident Scotty Brown lives on Davis Road and questioned the continued presence of the gate at the end of the road. According to the township, the gate is blocking a township road.
In addition to the township’s concern that anything blocking a township road puts state liquid fuel funds in jeopardy, Brown is concerned about his neighbors.
“We risk not having services to the road,” Brown said. “We have a lot of older folks on that road. Why are other residents being punished for a disagreement with one neighbor? We all pay taxes. We should be plowed out.”
Supervisors Martin and Roadmaster Levi Gardner responded to Brown’s concerns.
“We will plow until told otherwise by the state,” Gardner said.
The landowner has been served with a letter from the sheriff asking that the gate be removed.
“The township’s goal is to get the gate removed and get the road back to where it was,” said Martin.
Brown offered his own driveway for a turnaround and indicated that his neighbor had also given permission.
Also discussed was the possibility of opening township roads to ATVs and RTVs.
A member of the public proposed opening certain roads to these vehicles, noting that other communities have found this to be an economic boost.
Public comment indicated some concerns about road and private property damage and destruction. The general consensus, however, was that ATVs and RTVs are “already everywhere” and that dedicated trails and signage should be discussed further.
Also acknowledged at the meeting was the end of Supervisor and Chairman Ken VanSant’s term. VanSant has been supervisor and chairman for three years.
The supervisors presented VanSant with a certificate from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors thanking him for his service.
Roadmaster Gardner thanked VanSant on behalf of the road crew for his leadership.
“Thank you for all you’ve done since 2013, and thank you for bringing us into the computer age,” said Garry Clark.
“We’re sad to go on without you,” said Deven Martin. “You’ve done so much, but you’ve done more than that — you’ve done the things nobody sees.”
The next Delmar Township meeting is Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the township building in Stony Fork.
The public is reminded that township meetings will be held monthly on the first Monday of the month going forward.