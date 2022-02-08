DELMAR TOWNSHIP — Residents here asked questions of a supervisor about a lawsuit she filed against the township during the Feb. 7 meeting.
Julie Sticklin, former Delmar Secretary and current supervisor, filed the suit. Approximately 30 members of the public attended the meeting.
Resident John Vandergrift quizzed Sticklin about her motivations for suing the township.
“Did you take a sworn oath of office, Julie?” Vandergrift asked. Sticklin replied yes.
Vandergrift then read the township’s oath of office aloud. The oath includes wording ensuring that a supervisor pledge fidelity to the township.
“‘Fidelity’ means allegiance, loyalty,” said Vandergrift. “Does bringing this lawsuit reflect this? You’re breaking your own oath of office.”
Sticklin was asked if she had a response to this statement and did not comment.
Vandergrift also stated that he had reviewed the secretary’s job description and Sticklin’s tenure as secretary. He noted that although Sticklin is seeking back pay for COVID-19 related reasons, there is no such provision in the contract.
He also said that although Sticklin is seeking three weeks of “earned but unpaid” vacation days, it appears that she did not serve as secretary long enough to earn three weeks.
“By suing the township, you’re suing everyone in this room,” Vandergrift said. “You’re suing everyone in Delmar not in this room. You ought to be taken out of office.”
Stickland again did not offer a response.
Supervisor and Chairman Deven Martin reported that township solicitor Chris Lantz has declined to work as counsel in the legal case against Sticklin. Sticklin is being represented by attorney Bill Hebe of Wellsboro. The township is in the process of securing new counsel for this case.
Martin announced that a new auditor had been found. J.H. Williams & Co. LLC of Kingston will audit the township’s 2021 records.
A member of the public expressed concern that J.H. Williams & Co. are certified public accountants who can only audit this past year’s books. Martin noted that the township is currently looking for an auditor that can review prior years.
The ongoing discussions between Terry Davis of Davis Road and the township regarding a gate and the township’s plowing responsibilities has been resolved. Davis has removed the gate.
The board and several members of the public thanked roadmaster Levi Gardner and his road crew for their diligence during the recent difficult weather.
“I can’t say enough about our road crew,” Gardner said. “They’ve been working almost three weeks straight and they’ve done an amazing job.”
The next Delmar Township meeting is March 7 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building in Stony Fork.