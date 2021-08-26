DELMAR TOWNSHIP — A resident here raised concerns about the township no longer maintaining the road leading to his home.
At the Aug. 16 township meeting, Terry Davis said Delmar is overzealous in measuring the western portion of Davis Road, a spur off Hilboldt Road. The road leading to his property has been plowed and maintained for 50 years, he said.
Years ago, a former township supervisor told him the road ends at his mailbox, Davis said. He and others have measured the road using vehicle speedometers, with all measuring it ending near or at his mailbox.
According to township Supervisor Ken VanSant, the township is measuring roads to ensure that what it maintains equals what the state reimburses it in Liquid Fuels monies. In their most recent measurement, that .41-mile section of the road ends at the turn.
Davis contested that, noting that the PennDOT maps show the road goes around the turn past his house.
“Look at the map. If the state intended the road to stop at the bend, they would not have drawn it that way,” Davis said.
The issue arose when Davis asked the township to address the turn-around on his property, said township employees. The dead end road must have a cul de sac with a minimum 40-foot radius, or 80-foot diameter. The cul de sac on the Davis property is smaller and hazardous when turning large equipment, said employees.
According to Gregory A. Dibble, PennDOT municipal services supervisor in Montoursville, when a municipality identifies an error, the information is sent to a municipal services specialist for review. The specialist then schedules a time to review the error and confirm a correction to the map, if needed.
If an error is found, the map is updated. Delmar Township’s last roadway map update was conducted in 2015, said Dibble. The municipal services specialist measure the road with a distance measuring device on the vehicle that is calibrated annually.
“We’re not trying to stop the road from being plowed. We’re trying to get the exact mileage.” VanSant said.
Once the township determines where the .41-mile section ends, it will install a cul de sac, said supervisors.
“We’ve got to go by what PennDOT pays us, otherwise it’s not fair to the rest of the residents,” VanSant said.
The next step, supervisors agreed at the Aug. 16 meeting, is to have the roadmaster use a measuring wheel to determine exactly where 2,164.8 feet, or .41 miles, ends.
Davis said that if there’s a discrepancy, the township should not stop maintaining the road but rather ask the state for additional Liquid Fuels funds. That’s not how that works, responded supervisors.
Not plowing that section will create a hazardous condition for his mother, who is 90, said Davis. She enters the property through a driveway on David Road and exits at the other end in the contested portion.
If the township determines the road ends before the bend, Davis said he will put up a gate and take possession of the remaining section.