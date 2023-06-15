MORRIS — Only 15 snakes made their way to the snake pit at this year’s Rattlesnake Round-up in Morris, and the largest was brought in by one of the youngest hunters.
Logan Strohl of Tunkhannock brought in the largest yellow phase rattler and the largest rattler overall, measuring 53.75 inches. He’s just 12 years old.
He caught the pit viper in Cogan Township, Lycoming County, although the exact location is a secret. Twelve, said his father, is the youngest age allowed by their hunting group.
Logan, nonplussed by all the attention, said he likes snakes and took up hunting timber rattlers because his father does it. He learned his skills from a family friend, John Sheffler, who mentored him.
“As soon as I saw the snake, I said, ‘It’s huge,’” Logan said about his hunt. “I was in shock when I saw it.”
He plans to try his snake hunting skills more this summer, going to Noxen in Wyoming County and Monroeton in Bradford County.
The second largest yellow phase rattler, at 50.50 inches, was caught by Steve Eisehower.
The black phase snakes skewed slightly smaller with William Kuhlman bringing in the largest measuring 51.5 inches. Brad Eisenhower came in second with a 50.25 black phase rattler.
Kulhman, from Jersey Shore, is another first time winner. He said he learned his skills from Ed Willits of Antesfort, who is still taking snake hunters afield at age 87.
“I didn’t know there was an age limit on hunting snakes,” he said when this reporter expressed surprise.
They found the big black rattler in Brown Township, Lycoming County.
Willits, who has been hunting rattlesnakes since 1950, taught the skill to his son, Don, starting when he was 5 years old. Every year, his son flies from his home in Yuma, Ariz. to take part in the Morris snake hunt with his father.