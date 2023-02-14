WELLSBORO — In times past, the focus of economic development was on recruiting a large manufacturing facility to an area and finding people to fill the jobs
Today, the focus is on workforce development, not only training and testing, but on housing, transportation, child care, recreation, education, health and more.
This revised focus was the topic of much of the discussion at the Feb. 10 meeting of Develop Tioga, open to the public for the first time since the pandemic struck.
The board touched on numerous topics, beginning with creating a work-ready community with TiogaWORKS. The group held a “boot camp” training just prior to Friday’s meeting. Kristin Hamilton, director of Develop Tioga, said the goal of the program is to marry together an available workforce, the education or training that fits the requirements identified by area businesses.
It gives young workers the ability to attain national accreditation and match that training to a job where the worker has the best chance of success, Hamilton said.
The county’s three school districts are each developing a program to educate workers in available positions in the Northern or Southern Tier. Wellsboro is focusing on health careers, ranging from medical secretary and technician up to physician. Northern Tioga is developing a training program on building automation systems that control environmental systems inside a house. There are 300 jobs in this field available in the region, and the district may align with SUNY or Corning College.
The program will launch on April 20 with a high school job fair for all county school districts as well as Canton, Galeton and Troy. That public launch with “turn the light blue” announcing that Tioga County is the first in the state to achieve that rank.
Develop Tioga is also administering the Whole Home Repair program, which funds repairs to housing for low and moderate income residents as well as an apprentice program related to construction. See related story on page -A.
Finally, Develop Tioga is looking at conducting a housing and community needs survey. In the past year, the organization has fielded an increasing number of calls regarding housing, child care and recreation. Tioga County has a larger number of owner-occupied housing (75%) to rental housing (25%), versus the nationwide average of 65%-35%.
Most recently, the short-term rental debate has been added to the mix.
Hamilton suggested the board create a task force of experts and stakeholders to look at the factors in the county and individual communities, review data and make recommendations.
The final result may be to create a steering committee, using the findings to draw down funds to address some of the issues or take a different action.
New directors wanted
Develop Tioga will open the call for nominations to serve on the board to any interested member in the community. If interested, call 570-723-8232 or visit www.developtioga.org to learn more.