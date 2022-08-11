BLOSSBURG – The district’s policy on disciplining off campus activities was approved, but not until after a lengthy discussion between administration members and board vice president Sean Bartlett during the Southern Tioga School District’s board of directors meeting Monday, Aug. 8.
Bartlett disagreed with policy number 218, saying that he “can’t support the policy of discipling off-campus activities,” and asked the board to consider removing the language.
“The district’s athletic team code of conduct bans illegal substances or alcoholic substances,” Bartlett said.
District superintendent Sam Rotella replied that “If we were to say we can’t enforce any discipline at all for anything that occurs off campus, then we would be prohibited from enforcing the code of conduct or anything that would interfere with the day-to-day education of our students.”
Bartlett pressed that “students and parents have already signed the code of conduct. My argument is we can’t say we have the right to punish you for off-campus activities. You couldn’t suspend them for drinking off campus, but you could suspend them from the team.”
Rotella said the district “doesn’t suspend students from school for drinking only if any of those things affects safety or could interfere with another student’s education. Your request makes it very black and white; 90% of issues are brought to us by parents’ concerns saying this is happening off campus so we refer it to law enforcement. When students feel threatened either personally or online, we try to protect that student without discipline. Off campus does not have a physical boundary.”
Bartlett reiterated that he has “always objected to this assertion that if it interferes with the operation of the school if it happens off campus, is not reasonable.”
Board members Jim Nobles and Jim Kreger both thought the rule was fine the way it is.
“You have to trust the administration,” Kreger said.
“But do you think that rule should always give that right? I don’t think it should be,” Bartlett replied.
Kreger said “if they are sitting there like angels in class and then they carry it on out of school that’s different.”
Rotella said his concern is “if everything off campus is off limits, we can’t engage in any of that. It may not involve punishment, but that language is removed. I am going to direct administration not to engage in anything that happens off campus, because I would not be sure we would have that protection, even if it’s not punitive.”
“I understand what you are saying,” he said to Bartlett, “but it isn’t about what I like or don’t like, it is about what can possibly interfere with the education of a student. That is the way I see implementing it.”
When the final vote on the policy was taken, Bartlett’s was the only one against. The rest of the board in attendance, Kreger, Nobles, Kyle Heyler, Chad Riley, Ivan Erway and John Martin, all voted in favor.