BLOSSBURG – The district’s policy on disciplining off campus activities was approved, but not until after a lengthy discussion between administration members and board vice president Sean Bartlett during the Southern Tioga School District’s board of directors meeting Monday, Aug. 8.

Bartlett disagreed with policy number 218, saying that he “can’t support the policy of discipling off-campus activities,” and asked the board to consider removing the language.

Tags

Trending Food Videos