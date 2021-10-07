Wellsboro Area School District has applied for a federal grant that could bring $300,000 to the district.
At the Oct. 5 work session, Business Manager Laura Perry said the district is in good standing to receive the grant through the Federal Communications Commission.
The schools and libraries universal service support program, commonly known as the E-rate program, helps schools and libraries to obtain affordable broadband, according to the FCC website.
Eligible schools, school districts and libraries may request funding under two categories: category one services to a school or library (telecommunications, telecommunications services and Internet access), and category two services that deliver Internet access within schools and libraries (internal connections, basic maintenance of internal connections and managed internal broadband services).
Discounts for support depend on the level of poverty and whether the school or library is located in an urban or rural area. The discounts range from 20-90% of the costs of eligible services.
Restroom reconstruction
Contractors are preparing to begin reconstruction of restrooms at the Rock L. Butler Middle School, said Superintendent Brenda Freeman. To ensure as fast a project as possible, work will begin in November at the earliest. That will insure that materials for the work have been purchased and are available.
Work will start in the center of the building near the office, move to restrooms in the “new” wing and finish with restrooms in the “old” wing.
COVID dashboard
Director Tracy Doughtied said she has been receiving questions from parents about the active COVID-19 cases in the district.
The numbers are found on the school district website, www.wellsborosd.org/covid-19-dashboard.
The numbers are updated daily by the district’s registered nurses, said Freeman, and show the positive cases in a 10-day window.
Parents are also asking if they can be notified if a student in their child’s class tests positive for COVID-19, Doughtie said.
Freeman said that would be difficult because of confidentiality. The district notifies parents if their child is considered to have had a close contact with a COVID-positive individual. The district errs on the side of caution. If there’s a question about whether the contact is close or not, the parents are notified, she said.
“If you get called, know that we looked at that hard and you are a close contact. If you don’t get a call, we also looked at that hard and you are not a close contact,” Freeman said. “No news is good news.”
Livestreaming events
Doughtie also said parents have asked if the district could livestream all its events. The district does livestream volleyball, but many of the volunteers who operated the livestream last year got burned out, Freeman said.
She hopes to implement a communications course where part of the student’s grade would be their operation of livestreams. To do that, the district will need to upgrade cameras and equipment, she said.
Freeman instituted a similar course in another program. Although some were concerned that the livestream would have a negative impact on gate receipts, the opposite happened. Viewers became invested in the student athletes and wanted to watch them in person, she said.