WELLSBORO — The administrative team at Wellsboro Area School District is investigating the possibility that the high school roof may still be under warranty, which would cover some of the costs of replacing it.

At the July 12 work session and special meeting, Buildings and Grounds Manager Rick Warren reported that engineer Sam Scarantino discovered that the district purchased a Gold Pledge Warranty for the roof. The 20-year warranty covers misapplication of the roof. Warren opened a claim on behalf of the district.

Tags