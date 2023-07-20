WELLSBORO — The administrative team at Wellsboro Area School District is investigating the possibility that the high school roof may still be under warranty, which would cover some of the costs of replacing it.
At the July 12 work session and special meeting, Buildings and Grounds Manager Rick Warren reported that engineer Sam Scarantino discovered that the district purchased a Gold Pledge Warranty for the roof. The 20-year warranty covers misapplication of the roof. Warren opened a claim on behalf of the district.
The roof has been a topic at board meetings since March 2022, when a contractor inspected the roof to identify needed repairs. The roof was replaced soon after the building was finished in 2005, when the district sued the contractor for roof problems. The district won and the contractor replaced the roof.
The second roof is failing due to thick laminated shingles, too thin OSB board, too short nails and randomly-spaced lathe, crushing the insulation and resulting in too little air space between it and the wood deck, according to the inspector.
In April the board voted down a proposal to replace the 80,000-square-foot roof using either shingles at $1.9 million of PVC at $2.6 million, instead opting to look at all roof styles. After that, Scarantino discovered the warranty.
In related matters, the board also reviewed progress on the middle school construction work. Most of the fifth and all of the eighth grade halls are completed, said Warren, with plans to start the seventh grade halls earlier this week. Windows are being re-caulked and finishes or paint applied.
The district is planning to remove a retaining wall at the middle school and regrade the slope.
The stadium restrooms have been ordered, but will take 14-16 weeks to arrive.
During the meeting, the board removed six extra-curricular hires from the agenda, specifically faculty members to serve as department chairs at a stipend of $1,500: Tina Colton, science; Melissa Ryan, math; Brenda Brought, English language arts; Jessica Witmer, special education; Tammy Giarth, united arts; Sharon Hazelton-Mohr, social studies.
The board did hire three teachers for the 2023-024 school year: Jacob Singer, elementary teacher; John Cherepko, middle school math teacher; and Rachel Holtz, high school biology teacher.
Also approved were two professional transfers: Lily (Wasson) Meixel, from middle school math to middle school fifth grade, and Edward Hamm, from middle school elementary to middle school sixth grade.