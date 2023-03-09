WELLSBORO — Field trips all but ended during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the board of directors for the Wellsboro Area School District is looking at how they can return.
Director Chris Gastrock has repeatedly advocated for a senior class trip at several recent meetings. The challenge, said high school Principal Jeremy Byrd is that there was little interest among students to organize or even take part in a class trip.
He reported at the March 7 work session that 20 students had signed on for a class trip, but the cost of renting a bus was “exorbitant.”
Elementary Principal Steve Adams announced that the school is resuming the trip to Harrisburg for its students and has others planned. Middle school Principal Rob Kreger said the school has several trips planned and has worked to reduce the number of fundraisers by combining grades on the trips.
Gastrock said he supports the district covering the costs of a single field trip for each level — elementary, middle and high school.
Planning field trips to create some continuity would be beneficial, said Byrd, and allow students to know what to expect and plan for. Gastrock asked Byrd to present some ideas for field trips to the board at the May meeting.
Reading
Resident and former board member David Messineo spoke about the relationship between parents and teachers and how reading can foster that. The relationship, at times, can be strained, he said, and he identified a way for parents to engage in their child’s education and hold meaningful conversations with their children.
Messineo is in the final stages of completing a guidebook for Dr. Seuss’s book “The Sneetches,” written in 1961 to teach children about discrimination, diversity and tolerance. The guidebook, geared for parents, provides questions, tests, check lists and ideas for parents and teachers to discuss with students.
He also presented 20 Dr. Seuss books to the elementary school for its library.
Messineo has been talking about the relationship between reading and how that can enhance education. He’s created a reading list and supplied copies of his books, sometimes representing different positions on the same issue, to support education and thinking of students.