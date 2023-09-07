WELLSBORO — Wellsboro Area School District admission fees to sporting events are lower than neighboring schools, but may soon match them.
At the Sept. 5 work session, high school Assistant Principal Todd Outman reported that, in comparison to 10 neighboring schools, Wellsboro charges less for adults and students attending athletic events.
The majority of districts charge $4 for adults and $2 for students attending varsity/junior varsity events. In comparison, Wellsboro charges $3 for adults, $1 for students.
Most school districts, including Wellsboro, allow senior citizens to attend for free. Some also give faculty free admission.
The district could also begin charging an admission fee for some sports that it currently does not, including track and field, baseball and softball, Outman said.
For junior high events, the price varies more, Outman said, although Wellsboro is still on the low end. Prices range from free to $2-$3 for adults and $1 for students. Wellsboro’s fee is $1 for adults and 50 cents for students.
If the district increased its varsity/JV admission fee, it would go toward covering the cost of officials and other game helpers.
“Usually, the gate sales are keeping you through the year to pay officials,” said Superintendent Alanna Huck. “This district has consistently been in the red.”
Officials pay also saw a sharp increase over the past year, Outman said. He expects the price to continue to rise given the current shortage. It will cost the district about $41,000 for officials and game help in 2023-24.
A “good football night” will generate close to $2,000 in gate sales at the five home games, said Principal Rob Kreger. So far this year, football games have collected around $1,500 at the gate.
One option currently being discussed is a season pass or year-round pass. Director Tracy Doughtie said that Northern Potter School District has a season pass for $30 for adults and $5 for students.
That led into a discussion of the weight room fees and number of volunteers. Annual membership is $45 and there are currently 25 volunteers who have access to the building. Some, Outman said, may no longer volunteer while others are a workout group members who “volunteer” at times when students seldom attend.
One possibility is to charge everyone the same fee, volunteer or not.
Some of the issues will be addressed when the district installs its new entry system, said Huck. Volunteers will no longer have access and will have to reapply for a key card, which will allow the district to determine if they are active or not.