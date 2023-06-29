As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
LIBERTY — Joel and Tirsa Dobson’s mission of creating community in this small southern Tioga County borough has taken another step with the opening of The Willow Street Cafe and Bakery.
Located at the site of the former Blockhouse Cafe, the cafe is across the street from Dobson’s Sips and Treats, the bakery that Tirsa opened on Christmas eve 2020. Joel, a Liberty native who moved back in 2007, owns the building that houses the cafe and his auto mechanic shop.
“We’re trying to really make this place a hub for Liberty so the community has someplace to come,” Tirsa Dobson said.
The couple took over the restaurant earlier this year, reopening over the May 20 weekend after a few months to clean and renovate. When they reopened — officially that is — it was bright with cool green walls playing off the white baseboard, gray and white gingham curtains, black sconces and black and white photos of historical Liberty buildings or local scenery. The booths have a fresh coat of paint and tables echo the green and gray color scheme.
The open kitchen runs nearly one length of the cafe, behind a glass case filled with Tirsa’s fresh cookies, scones, fritters and other baked goods. The emphasis, as with the Dobson’s other projects, is on supporting the community.
The weekend specials — pork barbecue and chicken and biscuits this past weekend — are featured on a dry-erase board near the entry. The menu is traditional American, homestyle comfort food. As much as possible comes from local growers and producers.
“Joel and I started the farmer’s market in Liberty because we wanted to help,” she said. “I realized a need in the cafe to get local food in our meals.”
Beef for the hamburgers is sourced from the Richards Farm. Maple syrup comes from Creek Side Maple and honey is provided by Ridgerunner Apiaries. The coffee is roasted by Thad Compton at Conspiracy Coffee and lettuce comes from nearby Northern Tier Greens.
Taking it a step forward, food scraps from the restaurant are recycled as food for hogs at one of the farms.
Those hogs may one day be a source for pork at the restaurant, but that’s still too early to say for sure.
They’ve hired staff, including three cooks and a handful of servers. Tirsa expects to hire more staff in the near future.
During the renovations, the community responded in kind — painting walls, providing photos even driving to Mansfield to pick up electric outlet covers.
“They did whatever they could to get it open,” Tirsa said.
One group even continued to stop in every morning to have coffee, cookies and a good chat to start their day.
The Willow Street Cafe and Bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For more information, check out the Facebook page or call 570-324-7560.