Willow Street Cafe

Joel and Tirsa Dobson pose outside The Willow Street Cafe and Bakery in Liberty, a new venture for the entrapreneurs.

 photo by Natalie Kennedy

LIBERTY — Joel and Tirsa Dobson’s mission of creating community in this small southern Tioga County borough has taken another step with the opening of The Willow Street Cafe and Bakery.

Located at the site of the former Blockhouse Cafe, the cafe is across the street from Dobson’s Sips and Treats, the bakery that Tirsa opened on Christmas eve 2020. Joel, a Liberty native who moved back in 2007, owns the building that houses the cafe and his auto mechanic shop.

