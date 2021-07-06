A couple who lived a simple, naturalistic lifestyle for more than 50 years are the focus of a documentary that will soon be aired in Blossburg.
Jeff Swingholm produced the documentary, “Mountain Souls,” which tells the story of Bob and Dotty Webber who made their home without running water, electricity or phone service in the Pine Creek Valley for more than 50 years.
Swingholm met the couple in 1969 at age 16. A friend convinced him to drive from Shafferstown to Haneyville to introduce him to the Webbers.
“(My friend) met this couple and said let’s go, I’d like you to meet this couple. A week after I took my driver’s test, we took a four-hour drive to Slate Run,” Swingholm said.
Once at Slate Run, the teens then hiked two-and-a-half miles to the Webber’s log cabin and discovered a connection.
“He grew up in my hometown and moved up there,” Swingholm said. “His father owned 570-some acres and allowed him and his wife Dotty to live there on the property. After that first visit, I could not stop.”
Swingholm grew close to the Webbers, and credits their influence with having a positive impact on his life.
“Vietnam was hot and heavy then,” said Swingholm, noting that many young men were introduced to drugs while fighting there. “Because of Dotty and Robert and their influence, I spent a lot of time up there. That changed my life and who knows what could have happened.”
Robert Webber, a laborer with the Bureau of Forestry, shared his love of nature with the teenage Swingholm.
“His enthusiasm about the outdoors was like nobody you ever met. He loved talking about Pennsylvania Indians and he knew a lot about them,” Swingholm said. “They wanted to live like pioneers and they did. That was their lifestyle.”
The relationship continued to flourish when Swingholm moved to Wellsboro to work as a nurse anesthetist for 18 years. He recounts many stories of the Webbers, particularly Bob, who with John Eastlake designed and built the 42-mile Black Forest Trail.
“Robert basically cut it out, not by himself. He got groups in summer to help him, college kids. He was a one-man crew on most of the things he did, which is amazing,” Swingholm said.
One of the hallmarks of the trails are the unexpected vistas enjoyed by trail users. Robert Webber planned and built those, ranging in size from one-fourth to three acres.
“He cut trees down, hand cut them up and would get the out of an area so when you were hiking, you would come around a corner and you could just see for miles across the mountain in that area,” Swingholm said. “It is what it is today — a lot of it — because of him.”
The documentary gives insight into the couple — Bob’s impromptu Al Jolson impersonations, living among rattlesnakes and bears, and their belief that life’s journey is more important than a destination.
“One of the things that most people never knew is how spiritual Robert and Dotty were,” Swingholm said. “ They were deeply spiritual but they never got into anybody’s face.”
He hopes others gain an appreciation for the couple’s philosophy and lifestyle.
“I had to do something to let people about what kind of people they were. I didn’t want his legacy to ever end,” he said.