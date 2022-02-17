A group of community-minded animal lovers gathered at Timeless Destination in Wellsboro on Friday, March 11 to celebrate the team effort that brought Luah the Burmese mountain dog home.
Lori Ranck and Lynda Barron spearheaded the effort. They are veteran rescuers who have found almost 80 lost dogs to date.
“A lost animal is part of your family,” said Barron. “You wouldn’t leave a child out there. You’re afraid the worst is happening. I’m grateful there were so many people involved in this rescue.”
Luah belongs to Ranck’s son and daughter-in-law Josh and Tascha Dodge and their two children. The family lives on a large property near Asaph and Luah is accustomed to going outside safely on her own. Luah went missing on Jan. 24.
“She got spooked by gunshots and just ran off,” Josh said.
Ranck and Barron sprang into action. Using their extensive network of volunteers, social media and on-the-ground tracking skills the group began to snowshoe, snowmobile, ski and drive throughout the area.
“A runner saw her on Straight Run, so that was the starting point,” said Ranck. “And there were so many more people in the rescue, over 30. We usually have about five.”
Snowmobilers included Krys Knecht, Tioga County humane officer, and her assistant Pam Steward, Kevin Thomas, Gary Ranck and Tom Byrne. Byrne is a member of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club.
“A gal shared a post about Luah on our website,” said Byrne. “On day three, Gary Ranck came driving up on his snowmobile and introduced himself.
“We both went up Straight Run. I got to the headwaters, stopped the machine and hiked a mile in. I saw that the ice was broken across the crick and knew Luah had crossed there.”
Luah was lost in an area famously known for coyotes.
“I talked to a chicken farmer — he didn’t give it much hope with the coyotes up there,” said Byrne. “They were marking territory, and Luah got close to them.”
“I took my side by side out every night,” said Joe Donmeyer. “I’ve seen so many lost dogs out there, I thought I’d take a look-see.”
“The snow actually helped,” said Dodge. “We were able to track the paw prints and picked up areas with urine and droppings.”
Some volunteers, including John and Katie Wheeler, jumped in their vehicles and searched the mountain day and night for 10 days. Rescuer Jay Willard covered the mountain snowshoes, and proudly showed off the map of dens he created on his phone to track Luah.
On the morning of Feb. 2, Ranck got a call from a hiker named Jay, who told her he was going to hike trails off Sand Rd. with his trained K0 lab.
“He said he had been praying for Luah and couldn’t get her out of his mind,” Ranck said.
That night, Ranck learned that Barron had gone to the Asaph Campground area and hiked that side of the mountain. She and Jay were able to drive Luah onto Straight Run Road. Dodge arrived soon after, and at first had no luck persuading Luah to get in his truck.
“This happens,” said Ranck. “Lost dogs do not recognize their owners by sight.”
Eventually Luah picked up Dodge’s scent and she was officially rescued.
Luah’s nose and paws had minor lacerations and she lost a little weight, but she will be fine. As with all other rescues, Luah was evaluated by a local vet.
“All she did was drink water and sleep for three days, but then she popped right up,” Dodge said.
“She lives up to her name,” Dodge said. “She’s a Burmese mountain dog and she spent a lot of time on the mountain.”