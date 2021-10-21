WELLSBORO — Principal Steve Adams began the countdown as the children lined up across from the new playground.
Their faces said it all: the Don Gill’s new playground was just waiting to be played upon. The colors were bright, the slides slippery and new accessories waited to be explored.
“Five. Four. Three. Two. One. Go,” called Adams as the children surged from the foyer across the driveway to the playground. On arrival, they poured over the equipment like hot fudge on ice cream.
The students enthusiastically re-enacted the first day they got to play on the new equipment, which had been tantalizingly close but untouchable since the first day of class. They watched for weeks as contractors seemingly took forever to complete construction and install the poured-in-place surface.
Finally, on Oct. 13, the second through fourth graders had their first opportunity to climb, slide and explore the new equipment.
Becca Charles, former president of the Wellsboro Elementary PTO who spearheaded the project, said it was important to replace both elementary school playgrounds.
The new equipment replaced the 26-year-old playground at Don Gill and a 1998-era playground at Charlotte Lappla Elementary School. The Charlotte Lappla playground is is not open yet. The district is waiting for a part to arrive and be installed before the safety base can be poured in place, which requires 40 degree temperatures.
The goal was to create an accessible playground that would meet the needs of students and teachers, said Charles. She met with elementary teachers to discuss what type of equipment they liked and didn’t like. For example, tunnels can create issues because children will hide inside and it’s difficult for adults to get into.
The PTO began working with several companies before settling on Little Tikes, which had installed the accessible swings at Don Gill. The five foundations — Packer, Etner, Sweet, Tabor and Dunham — all contributed to the project, as did the Laurel Health Foundation and private donors.
It was a project that inspired not only the school faculty and staff, but the community and students who would never get to use the new equipment, said Charles.
Blake Eckart, Karter Campgell and Ellie Largey were entering fourth and fifth grades in 2018, and teamed up to raise $203.75 selling homemade slime.
“I brought them here today because they participated in the Children’s Business Fair and donated the money they made to the playground, knowing full well they would not be here for it,” Charles said.
“It wasn’t doing too well in fourth grade and everything was rusting,” said Karter. “We knew they were trying to get money and we figured we could help.”
“It’s really great that they finally redid it. I can tell it’s much more enjoyable,” Ellie added.
The three, along with Eliana Dillon and Reese Charles, were invited to check out the new playground with the younger students.
The PTO was close to its fundraising goal and planning to reach out to local merchants when Covid arrived. Charles felt she couldn’t ask them to contribute while they were facing hardships.
“Little Tikes came through with two playgrounds for the amount we had,” she said.
The new equipment was tailored to reflect the area. The balance beam look like wood hewn beams, although made of plastic, and a sensory station plays sounds of animals found in the area: squirrel, coyote, bear and others. There’s also a sign language panel and platforms are lower with handrails to make it accessible for children with mobility issues.
The school district stepped forward to provide funding for the safety surface.
“One thing the board said is the community made a huge investment and they wanted to equal the investment with the poured in place surface,” said Superintendent Brenda Freeman.
That surface will extend the life of the playground, make it safer to children, cooler to play on and more accessible for students with mobility issues.
“Rebecca consulted with me but she was the leading force to make it happen,” Adams said. “I’m just the recipient of all the hard work she did. As the PTO president she was outstanding. She carries those same traits to the school board. We’re lucky to have her in those positions.”
There are still benches and shades set to arrive and be installed at the Don Gill playground.