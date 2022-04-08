For the first time in three years, students at the Don Gill Elementary School in Wellsboro held a music concert for parents and family.
On Thursday and Friday, April 7 and 8, music teacher Molly Cary led concerts for the five third grade classrooms: Mrs. Miller, Mr. Davis, Mrs. Starkweather, Mrs. Eiswerth and Mr. Callahan.
Students presented Los Machetes, a traditional Mexican circle dance, using sticks rather than machetes, and the heel-toe polka from the Czech Republic.
They used boom whackers to play along with Camptown races before performing a traditional Virginia reel, Alabama Gal.
They finished the student performances with "This Land is Your Land" with soloists and using American Sign Language on the chorus.
The performance concluded with students inviting a family member to learn the Virginia reel and dance with them.