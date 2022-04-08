For the first time in three years, students at the Don Gill Elementary School in Wellsboro held a music concert for parents and family.

Don Gill students dance Virginia reel

On Thursday and Friday, April 7 and 8, music teacher Molly Cary led concerts for the five third grade classrooms: Mrs. Miller, Mr. Davis, Mrs. Starkweather, Mrs. Eiswerth and Mr. Callahan.

DSC_4675.jpg
Buy Now

Students presented Los Machetes, a traditional Mexican circle dance, using sticks rather than machetes, and the heel-toe polka from the Czech Republic.

DSC_4678.jpg
Buy Now

They used boom whackers to play along with Camptown races before performing a traditional Virginia reel, Alabama Gal.

DSC_4697.jpg
Buy Now

They finished the student performances with "This Land is Your Land" with soloists and using American Sign Language on the chorus.

DSC_4714.jpg
Buy Now

The performance concluded with students inviting a family member to learn the Virginia reel and dance with them.

Don Gill students perform heel-toe polka

Trending Food Videos