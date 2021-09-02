A longtime Millerton business was damaged by fire in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 30.
According to Millerton Fire Department’s Facebook page, the department was dispatched along with Big Elm Fire Company for reports of fire at Draper Supply on Main Street at around 3:30 a.m.
The Millerton department reported the fire was quickly brought under control. Departments responding to a second alarm were Webb Mills, Pine City, Tioga, Lawrenceville fire and ambulance and Knoxville rehab, along with departments covering the stations of those responding to the scene.
It’s not clear how the fire started or how much damage was done. The store is owned and operated by Russ and Pam Draper.
“We are thankful for the individuals who sounded the alarm in the wee hours of the morning and super grateful for our local and neighboring fire companies that arrived on site super-fast and were so quick to contain and extinguish the flames,” said a post on Draper Supply’s Facebook page.
The post continued, “Thank you to First Citizens Stateline office for the lunch they delivered, and we are humbled by the outpouring of kindness and offers to help from our community members, family and friends. We are so fortunate to have a great staff that is also super supportive and willing to help us work through this going forward. We will continue to try and serve our customers though the cleanup and restoration process as best we can.”