WELLSBORO — The Wandering Barista, a food truck specializing in coffee, baked goods and meals, received approval from the Wellsboro borough council to operate as a drive-thru near the borough line.
Owner Erin de los Rios of Mansfield plans to operate the drive-thru food truck at the estern end of the Sid Harvey property, previously the Eagle Family Foods plant.
Council voted 5-1 at the Sept. 27 meeting to give conditional use to operate the food truck with Craig West, John Sticklin, Matt DeCamp, Joan Hart and Mike Wood in favor and Lou Prevost opposed.
Initially, The Wandering Barista will operate between normal food truck hours, which are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. De los Rios has asked the Zoning Hearing Board for approval to operate outside those hours, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve customers before they head to work.
De los Rios said Wellsboro has only one drive-thru option for coffee, and feels her espresso drinks and baked goods would appeal to residents and visitors. In addition to coffee from Necessary Coffee in Lancaster, she will carry oat milk, sugar free, low carb and items with and without gluten.
Five people testified in favor of de los Rios’s proposal.
Brad Goodwin, owner of The Red Skillet, a brick-and-mortar restaurant which began as a food truck, said he welcomed competition and felt that there would be no issue if the restaurant was inside a building.
“I’d much rather give my money to a local person trying to support her family rather than a big franchise,” said Christina Vandergrift.
Jerry Curreri, owner of Timeless Destination, said he supports new restaurants, but this is a unique time with the pandemic. Food trucks have a different playing field, not paying taxes or being asked to provide as much community support as brick-and-mortar ones, he said.
“We need our Main Street. We can’t have empty buildings on Main Street; that sends a dangerous message,” Curreri said.
Prevost said the food truck will be in direct competition with at least two restaurants on Main Street. Furthermore, he expressed concerns about safety at the proposed location which is in a 45mph area.
He urged council to consider adding an addendum to the current ordinance to restrict food trucks to large events and festivals, and not allow year-round operation.
But Wood said that coffee drinkers often like one brand to the exclusion of others, and will drive out of their way to get their favorite.
“Tourists love the town. People who live here love the town. We’ve got to help everyone succeed in business,” Wood said.