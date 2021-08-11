One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Duncan Township on Monday, Aug. 9.
According to a report from state police, Joshua J. Brought, 44, of Coal Township, was operating a Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide north on Sand Run Road near Route 287. He reportedly lost control negotiating a left curve in the road and the bike traveled into a ditch. The bike then traveled back into the roadway and slid before hitting a guardrail.
Police say Brought was thrown from the bike and impacted the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Deputy Coroner.
Brought’s passenger, Nichole L. Hood, 39, of Shamokin, was also thrown from the motorcycle and suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transported from the scene to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
According to the police report, neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.