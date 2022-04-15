WELLSBORO - Jennie Lusk wants your old, your holey and your worn out socks, and she wants them by Sunday, April 24.
Lusk's business, Wild Asaph Outfitters, is again participating in Smartwool's Second Cut Project in honor of Earth Day, April 22.
"We decided to get involved because personally I'm trying to lessen my footprint on Earth," Lusk said. "We're always trying to look for ways to recycle what we have and reduce our use of other materials, especially plastics."
Any sock from any brand, in any color, size and material is accepted. The only requirement is that the socks be clean.
Sock donors are asked to unroll/unpair the socks and remove any other materials before dropping socks in the brown cardboard box with the sock-shaped cutout next to the cash register at 71 Main St.
This is the second year that Smartwool has held the Second Cut Project and the second time that Wild Asaph has participated. It's important to build a system of circularity to reduce landfill materials, said Lusk. For example, only 12% of clothing materials are recycled and socks are among the most discarded pieces of apparel.
"Whether you believe in global warming or not, we still know our resources are limited and it's better to live in harmony with the world," Lusk said.
In 2021, Wild Asaph collected 120 pounds of unwanted socks. In total, Smartwool recycled 7,514 pounds of socks from 280 donors for the 2021 collection contest. That represents 45,624 socks.
Lusk will mail the collected socks to Smartwool where they are ground up and used to create new materials, such as dog beds. Lusk hopes to exceed last year's total.
The collection for the Second Cut Project began April 11 and runs through Sunday, April 24. There is no cost to participate; Smartwool is covering postage costs.
"This is not a program that just reaches our customers. It is a program that reaches anyone who wears socks," she said. "Bring us your laundry room orphans and we will recycle them."
For information, contact Wild Asaph Outfitters at 570-724-5155.