WHITNEYVILLE — Learning more about agriculture and passing that knowledge to the next generation is a huge part of the county fair. Not surprisingly, teachers are part of that learning chain.
Marty Heyler
Westfield resident Marty Heyler, although retired after 41 years as an ag teacher, is still involved at the Tioga County Fair despite no longer having a class or FFA group to mentor. The Fair, he said, offers more than just “how to” lessons.
“Personally, I think there are life lessons. People need to know where their food comes from,” Heyler said. “FFA not only teaches that, but a lot of leadership opportunities as well.”
Through their involvement in FFA and 4-H and taking their projects to the Fair for judging, students develop a work ethic through having to care for their animal projects on a daily basis, doing it correctly and making sure their animals are in the best possible condition.
“The other side is the business side of it: the cost of the animal and the cost to raise it,” Heyler said. “They’ve got to know if they are going to make a profit. That’s a life lesson that carries over after graduation.”
Heyler learned in a similar way, showing dairy heifers at the fair as a youth. Once he was hired at Cowanesque Valley High School, he used the fair as an extension of the classroom, a hands-on application of the lessons learned from books.
“The fair is a good place for kids to show what they learned,” he said.
He took on the role of swine barn chair, an invitation from Clair Zerby he couldn’t turn down; Zerby wouldn’t let him despite Heyler having little experience with swine.
“It was a position that needed to be done for these kids. Again, it’s all about these kids,” Heyler said.
The barn has been a popular addition for the youths and Heyler has seen it through three additions. “A good problem to have,” he said. Today, the barn contains 52 pens to house up to 104 market hogs during fair week.
His favorite part of fair week is watching the knowledge and skills get passed from older, experienced students to the younger ones. They also demonstrate those life lessons, particularly humility and giving others a chance in the spotlight.
“A number of times I’ve seen a student get grand champion in a certain species and they are asked to bring their second animal out and they say, ‘No. Let someone else be the reserve champion.’ That just goes to show the kind of kids we raise,” Heyler said. “They don’t want all the glory. They want to share. It’s the right thing to do.”
There’s no plans to stop anytime soon.
“I enjoy it. We’ve got a good community that make it work,” he said. “A lot of people work to get that fair going.”
Jennie York
Playing a major role, albeit more behind the scenes, is Jennie York. By day she teaches math at Williamson High School for 18 years. But during evenings, weekends, vacations and that first week of August, she’s busy as the secretary to the fair board.
York, a Millerton resident, got involved at age 12, when her aunt Annie Clark, then the secretary of the fair board, hired her to help with the fair and the farm work. In the mornings, she would sit at Clark’s kitchen table near Roseville and type letters and other correspondence for the Fair. She would mark her hours on the calendar before leaving. After lunch, she would return to work in the hay fields for $2 for every load of hay. She would note the number of loads on the same calendar.
In 2007, York joined the board and was appointed secretary, a non-voting position on the board. In that role, she attends the monthly meetings, keep minutes, handles correspondence and other managerial duties during fair week. Her work covers everything from scheduling the portable toilets, to finding light towers for the parking lots to staffing the admission gates.
“If I wasn’t a teacher, I don’t know if I could do it,” York said. “I’m on my computer and on the phone a good share of every day in summer.”
Although there’s not much from the fair that applies to the classroom — other than using how quickly rabbits multiply as a way to explain exponential function — York has helped students experience the fair in other ways.
“As a teacher, I have found it a helpful way to have some students to draw from to help us at the fair,” York said.
Some of these students have never visited the fair and don’t realize the amount of work it takes to hold the week-long event. Some have helped in the office, recording placings in the various exhibits and competitions. Others have worked on the grounds, collecting trash and maintaining the grounds.
“I had one young man who helped us with garbage. Now he comes every year and is our main EMT on the fairgrounds for the week,” York said.
As community service requirements have shifted at school, the fair has adapted, even paying young people. It has generally been enlightening for the students.
“I do think it opens their eyes to how you can serve your community,” she said. “There was a board member who was working beside a kid who said, ‘I’m getting my hours and I’m out of here.’ The board member said ‘I don’t get paid for this.” He realized there are people who do this and, without them, there wouldn’t be a fair. They learn how a community works.
“In the office, they see how things work, how to interact with people in an office, how to deal with the public,” she continued. “For the kids who do garbage pick-up, they are exposed to how rude people are and how they throw their trash anywhere. It makes them think about their own actions.”
York’s job and work has kept pace as the Fair has grown and evolved over the years.
“The most difficult part of being secretary, I think, is just keeping all the balls up in the air,” she said. “I feel a lot of time that there are things that have got to be done, but something urgent comes up.”
She gets support from other board members, particularly Samantha Wilcox.
“I don’t do it alone and it couldn’t be done alone,” York said.
There’s change every year from the vendors to the entertainment, from exhibitors to the makeup of the board.
“You really can’t control anything. Rolling with the punches makes it a little easier,” she said.
Melanie Berndtson
Although she has only eight years on the fair board, Wellsboro ag teacher Melanie Berndtson’s experience with fairs dates back to her years as a 4-H member and Cloverbud in New Hampshire.
“I was always really excited to learn new things through 4-H and be able to connect with other people who had similar interests,” she said.
Her interests were varied: home economics, sewing, baking and raising animals, particularly dairy goats.
“New Hampshire is such a small state, that we were allowed to go to a lot of different fairs, but my home fair was always my favorite one and I liked being able to share everything I learned with the community,” Berndtson said.
Her 4-H involvement took her to FFA, and for a brief time she helped her New Hampshire home fair with the goat show. Upon getting hired at Wellsboro, Berndtson attended the Tioga County Fair before she made it to the classroom.
“Even though it wasn’t officially my first day of work, I knew it was really important to connect with folks at the fair and be part of that fair community because it is so important to our local agriculture community,” she said.
Initially she helped with the goat show, but jumped into poultry when that barn opened around 2011 as a way to help students with smaller livestock projects. This year, with no poultry for the third year due to the avian influenza, she’s hard at work making displays. Berndtson also pitches in to record bids at the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday afternoon.
“I definitely see different students develop a lot of pride in their projects throughout the years, but they often get very motivated to set new goals,” she said. “It really starts them thinking about how they can change the way they produce their animals after seeing other students at the fair and what they’re doing.”
She pitches in where needed, especially with students who may not have an ag background with as much depth and breadth as others. She sees a positive result in students from their involvement.
“They definitely develop confidence over time,” she said. “Many of them aspire to develop leadership in an area where they are more comfortable, developing leadership skills.”
One opportunity to do that is with the Junior Fair Board, which is being reinvigorated this year.
“It started a few years ago because we want to try to encourage more young people to be involved in the fair board and the leadership and management of it through that organization.
Like her, she believes students will get a different perspective of the fair from serving on the board. The Tioga County Fair is strongly rooted in tradition, which fosters community that comes together once a year for the week.
“So many people come to the fair and say it is their favorite time of year and they get to see people they don’t see any other time of year,” Berndtson said.
She also sees skills passed to the next generation, whether it is canning food, growing a garden or raising livestock. It’s also a turning point of not only summer, but the school year as well.
“Most teachers, their school year ends at the beginning of June. For an ag teacher, my year continues but the Fair is kind of a turning of the page,” she said. “It’s the year end, the culmination of projects from the preceding year, but also school is starting and I’m getting ready for next year and new beginnings. Also see other students who don’t exhibit but come to the fair and they are all excited in anticipation of the new year and what that might bring to them.”